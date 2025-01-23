Philadelphia Eagles & The Realest™ to Sell Commemorative Snow From Sunday's Memorable Playoff Win

The snow from the Lincoln Financial Field playing surface was collected by the Eagles' grounds crew and certified by The Realest authentication partner TRuEST™

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Sunday's thrilling victory in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles fans will now have the opportunity to purchase snow collected right from the playing surface of Lincoln Financial Field. The snow, being offered in partnership with The Realest™, has been collected, carefully preserved, and authenticated to allow fans to own a genuine piece of Eagles history.

Official Philadelphia Eagles commemorative snow pint, collected from the Lincoln Financial Field playing surface during Sunday's Divisional Round playoff victory. Limited to 100 units, this one-of-a-kind collectible celebrates the Eagles' journey to the NFC Championship.

Following Sunday's win, snow from the field was collected by the Eagles' grounds crew under the supervision of The Realest™'s authentication partner, TRuEST™, to ensure its certification as official game-day snow.

The snow will be shipped using dry ice to maintain its natural state during transit. Upon arrival, purchasers are then encouraged to keep the container frozen to further preserve and maintain the snow's authentic state.

Fans are encouraged to visit TheRealest.com/Eagles to purchase their own commemorative snow pint. The collection piece, listed for $50, represents the 50 total points scored in the Eagles' 28-22 Divisional Round playoff win. The game, played in snowy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field, saw the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship game for the second time in three years. The snow is limited to 100 units and will be available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the commemorative snow, the exclusive Philadelphia Eagles Memorabilia Auction offers fans access to authenticated items from this season, including game-worn jerseys, unique collectibles like field seats, tunnel LED signs, and even game-used grass clippings from Eagles home games.

This limited-edition collection of items offers something for any Eagles fan or sports memorabilia collector looking to own a piece of history.

