Philadelphia Eagles and Ricoh deliver a winning play to help fans support team and charity

"Eagles fans mean everything to us and their presence at Lincoln Financial Field has always been a signature trademark of our game day experience," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "While unprecedented circumstances have prevented us from hosting fans in the stadium at this time, we still wanted to showcase their relentless passion and support in a unique way. We would like to thank Ricoh and image360 Marlton for their teamwork, which has enabled our fans to remain a part of the game day experience, all while supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation."

"As everyone adapts to our low-contact world, print has a huge role to play – from social distancing guidelines to cheering on fans – even when being there in person isn't possible," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas. "From graphics on grocery floors to wayfinding signs on reconfigured college campuses, print has been helping our society persevere at a time when so many fundamental aspects of it are changing. These fan cutouts are another way of persevering, of showing our customers, our partners and our people that we understand the value of community."

"Our facility is about 20 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field, so naturally, a lot of us are huge Eagles fans, which makes this work that much more exciting," said Art Macauley, President, image360 Marlton. "That excitement drives a lot of energy, and with such high demand, we aim to have files turned around to the stadium within 24 hours. Ricoh has played a huge part in making that happen in a really simple, streamlined, reliable way – and the ability to print seven cutouts' worth of images in about two minutes certainly helps."

image360 Marlton prints the cutouts in-house on its fast, versatile RICOH Pro TF6250 flatbed. The cutouts sell for $100 and are available for personalization and purchase at PhiladelphiaEagles.com while supplies last.

To learn more about how Ricoh, image360 Marlton and the Philadelphia Eagles are working together to bring fans' team spirit to Lincoln Financial Field, watch this segment on 6abc in Philadelphia.

