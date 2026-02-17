PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RENEW DEAL WITH SELECT MEDICAL NAMING NOVACARE REHABILITATION THE TEAM'S OFFICIAL PHYSICAL THERAPY PARTNER

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") and the Philadelphia Eagles have announced a multi-year extension of its longstanding 25-year partnership naming NovaCare Rehabilitation as the team's Official Physical Therapy Partner.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding founding partner relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles, an organization that shares our passion for excellence and creating unforgettable fan experiences," said Ray Pennacchia, senior vice president, NovaCare Rehabilitation. "Many of those fans also trust NovaCare Rehabilitation for world-class physical therapy throughout the Delaware Valley. This renewed agreement builds on 25 years of trust and performance, and we look forward to achieving even greater impact together in the seasons and years ahead."

As part of the extended agreement, NovaCare Rehabilitation will serve as the presenting sponsor of unique fan content across the team's digital platforms, including sweepstakes, post-game locker room victory speeches, gameday push notifications, and banner advertising. Additional brand exposure elements include radio spots, end zone videoboards, and rotating LED and traditional signage throughout Lincoln Financial Field during home games. NovaCare Rehabilitation will continue to be involved in community programs, such as the Eagles Autism Challenge.

"We are thrilled to extend and build upon our partnership with NovaCare Rehabilitation through this renewed, long-term commitment," said Brian Napoli, senior vice president, corporate partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "It has been a privilege having NovaCare by our side for the past 25 years as we proudly served the Greater Philadelphia community together. This extension will now enable us to continue that work in new and expansive ways, further strengthening the bond we share as longstanding partners."

Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 38 rehabilitation hospitals in 15 states, and 1,917 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. There are 440 NovaCare Rehabilitation physical therapy centers throughout the country, with 150 located in the Delaware Valley serving Philadelphia Eagles fans. At December 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit SelectMedical.com or NovaCare.com.

