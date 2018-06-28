Philadelphia Eagles Select Appetize To Power All Food & Beverage Sales At Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field is taking Appetize's omni-channel platform and deploying almost every product across the stadium. More than 500 Android and iOS-based Appetize terminals are being installed at concession stands and bars. Stadium management will also deploy Appetize's business intelligence and inventory platform to monitor depletion rates and eliminate waste, ensuring the most popular products are stocked in the appropriate stands to increase bottom line revenue.

"In our continued efforts to stay ahead of the curve and create a world-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field, we believe Appetize's advanced technology will take us to the next level," said Frank Gumienny, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Philadelphia Eagles. "Appetize is revolutionizing the customer experience in the sports and entertainment industry. We are excited about their future, our partnership and integrating their innovative technology into our venue."

Appetize has been delivering faster, easier-to-use payment technology to enterprise businesses including arenas, stadiums, convention centers, theme parks, campuses, restaurants and retail chain stores since 2011. The technology provides enhanced security, reliability, redundancy, inventory management and increased guest analytics, all critical pieces that large scale organizations demand for their operations.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with such a storied franchise as the Philadelphia Eagles," said Kevin Anderson, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Appetize. "The variety of innovative products being used in one stadium is a testament to the breadth of our product suite and the Eagles' commitment to delivering on fan experience. We look forward to many years of partnership and are thrilled another professional sports team has chosen to replace its legacy systems with Appetize."

Appetize boasts an impressive roster of clients, including Live Nation, Yankee Stadium and thousands of the largest global foodservice and retail enterprises.

About Appetize

Appetize is a modern Point-of-Sale (POS) technology company transforming how sports, entertainment, education and professional service industries manage and process customer transactions at scale. The company's enterprise-level solution has grown more than 125 percent year-over-year, increasingly gaining a larger percentage of the total POS market. Appetize's proprietary system seamlessly powers POS technology across handheld devices, kiosks, mobile and inventory systems for operators. For more information, please visit https://appetizeapp.com/.

