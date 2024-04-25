PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SELECT HELLAS' SYNTHETIC TURF SYSTEM THAT PRIORITIZES PERFORMANCE, SAFETY, & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

"We take immense pride in being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles organization," says Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton. Post this

With a wealth of experience of installing turf systems at 11 other NFL practice facilities, Hellas removed the previous Eagles' turf and then paved into place a Cushdrain® shock pad over a laser-graded drainstone foundation ensuring a level playing surface that remains consistent through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain pad significantly reduces the risk of injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

Additionally, the Eagles have opted for the Geo Coolfill® infill, a 100% organic material manufactured by Hellas that offers optimal energy restitution and superior foot control. Despite being an indoor facility, NFL players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex benefit from the Geo Coolfill infill product, which reduces field surface temperatures up to 40⁰ outside and also helps to lower GMAX ratings.

The Matrix Helix turf system is known for its optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and outstanding shock absorption. The innovative shape memory technology of helix features curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, eliminating migration and splash-out concerns.

Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, NRG Stadium in Houston, AT&T Stadium in Arlington plus Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of NFL London. In addition to the Eagles' NovaCare Complex, Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf at practice facilities for the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers.

Within a few of hours of Philadelphia, Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix turf at the University of Pittsburgh Cost Center Multipurpose facility, River Valley High School in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, Rochambeau French School in Bethesda, Maryland, plus in New Jersey at Hopewell Valley Central High School and Highland Park High School.

"We take immense pride in being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles organization," says Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton. "Game planning and running plays on our cutting-edge turf at the NovaCare Complex is something we think the Eagles' coaches and players will be excited about. We anticipate a successful season for Philadelphia, which begins at practice." The Eagles will commence the 2024 NFL season with a game in Sao Paulo, Brazil against Green Bay.

About Hellas: Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. With complete control over product manufacturing and the ownership and operation of heavy construction equipment, Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Alongside hundreds of successful K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf for 13 NFL franchises. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

