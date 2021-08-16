Philadelphia Energy Authority, City Officials Kick Off Third Annual Solar Week With New Phase Of Solarize Philly Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today starts the 3rd annual Philadelphia Solar Week, and to kick it off, the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is opening Solarize Philly for enrollment. Solarize Philly is a citywide program to support Philadelphia homes and businesses to go solar.

"Philadelphia must do everything we can to fight climate change, which is most greatly affecting our most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Solarize Philly helps put solar on roofs, and create jobs for our youth, year after year."

PEA is partnering with local and national solar developers for this round of Solarize Philly – the fifth year of the program. Phase 5 offers new financing options to make solar more accessible to all, including homeowners of all incomes and owners of commercial properties of all sizes. Solarize Philly will be open now through the end of November 2021.

"The Philadelphia Energy Authority has shown that solar is a pathway to job creation," said City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District). "This new round of Solarize Philly will help get solar to even more families in Philadelphia and help us put more people to work."

Since Solarize Philly's 2017 launch, 750+ homes have gone solar and $12 million+ has been invested in communities across the city. Solarize Philly is the largest initiative of its kind in the country.

Solarize Philly recently completed a pilot for low- and moderate-income households, which provided grants and low-cost loans to 50 households to go solar.

"If you're not a part of the wave then you're going to be behind it. The City should continue making investments in important technologies like solar, so clean energy is made accessible to everyone. If it's not accessible on the lowest income level, it's not innovative or game changing." said I. Tyrone Jackson, a Solarize Philly participant.

To celebrate Solar Week 2021, PEA has a full schedule of events planned from August 16-20. For details, visit solarizephilly.org/events.

Any homeowner and business in Philadelphia can sign up for Solarize Philly at www.solarizephilly.org.

About PEA

The Philadelphia Energy Authority is a municipal government entity. Their Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs, has supported $167 million in projects and created 1700+ jobs so far. Details at www.philaenergy.org.

