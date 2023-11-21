Philadelphia Energy Authority Releases RFP for Energy Upgrades to 14 Buildings Including City Hall

News provided by

Philadelphia Energy Authority

21 Nov, 2023, 09:50 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA), together with the City of Philadelphia, has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a guaranteed energy savings project on 14 City buildings, including City Hall, City-owned office buildings, health centers and other public service buildings. This project marks the next phase of Philadelphia's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

The City and PEA are seeking qualified Proposers, including Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), to perform under the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA). This will be the City's fourth major energy efficiency capital project, and will utilize all available incentives, rebates, and grants.

In collaboration with the City's Office of Sustainability and Department of Public Property and others, PEA will manage the procurement and contracting for this project.

The City and PEA are requesting proposals for selected City facilities that will comprehensively reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, improve indoor comfort and air quality, provide employment opportunities for Philadelphia-based businesses and residents, and meet other goals outlined in the RFP.

Respondents must submit their Responses no later than Friday, February 9, 2024. Questions must be submitted by email no later than January 5, 2024.

To access the RFP, visit https://philaenergy.org/public-bids/

About Philadelphia Energy Authority

PEA is an independent municipal authority building a robust, equitable clean energy economy for Philadelphia. PEA runs the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. PEA has supported over $380 million in projects and created over 3,275 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org.

Media Contact:
Matt Stern
[email protected].

SOURCE Philadelphia Energy Authority

