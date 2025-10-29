Philadelphia FIGHT Ramps Up Rapid Syphilis Testing Amid Record-High Congenital Syphilis Cases

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia FIGHT's PrEP Team, in partnership with their local Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, is ramping up access to free rapid syphilis testing through a series of community events designed to provide same-day results as well as connections to treatment and prevention services. The team is using Syphilis Health Check™ rapid tests, manufactured by Diagnostics Direct, LLC., to deliver results in just ten minutes.

The initiative began with a community testing event on June 27, held in partnership with KFF's Greater Than National HIV Testing Day activation, where they offered free rapid testing for syphilis, HIV and HCV. Among the participants was a pregnant woman who arrived concerned about syphilis and the risk to her baby. Within minutes, staff provided reassurance and relief through a rapid test, an encounter that highlights how point-of-care testing can directly support maternal and community health.

"Offering syphilis testing on National HIV Testing Day really showed us the demand for these services," said Maggie Webb, PrEP Program & Outreach Manager at Philadelphia FIGHT.

Building on that momentum, the team hosted its second community testing event on September 17. Syphilis was once again the most requested test, making up nearly 40% of all tests performed. Thirty-five percent of participants were provided links to care services for PrEP, HCV treatment, dentistry, and more.

A Critical Moment for Syphilis Prevention

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 4,000 cases of congenital syphilis (when syphilis is passed from mother to baby) were reported in the United States in 2024. This represents a two percent increase from 2023 and nearly 700 percent more cases than a decade ago. While primary and secondary syphilis declined by almost 22 percent, the continued rise in congenital syphilis underscores persistent gaps in prenatal screening and timely diagnosis.

The CDC has identified congenital syphilis as one of the nation's most urgent public health challenges, noting that most cases are preventable through earlier testing and treatment during pregnancy.

Philadelphia FIGHT's outreach efforts are helping to close these gaps by expanding access to testing in areas where communities are vocalizing and demonstrating this need. Both recent testing events took place at a Walgreens location adjacent to a center that provides health and social services for pregnant women and parents managing substance use disorders. Many participants in both the June and September testing events reported learning about the testing opportunity through others at the service center.

As congenital syphilis rates climb and public health systems operate with limited resources, expanding access to rapid testing highlights both the urgency of the crisis and the commitment of organizations like Philadelphia FIGHT to advancing maternal and community health.

Building on Community Impact

The June 27 event marked an important step in Philadelphia FIGHT's efforts to expand access to rapid testing in nontraditional settings. During that event, the team piloted Syphilis Health Check™ rapid point-of-care syphilis tests. Staff described the test as "extremely easy to use" and "simple to train [team members] on," noting that it has reshaped how they think about integrating rapid testing into future outreach.

The June event also revealed a strong community impact. Requests for syphilis testing exceeded those for HIV or HCV, and having Syphilis Health Check™ rapid tests available opened the door to broader conversations about sexual health, including HIV and HCV prevention. Philadelphia FIGHT also used this rapid testing opportunity to talk with individuals who had previously been infected with and cured of syphilis about reinfection risk and what type of test would confirm reinfection.

"Getting a rapid test creates a moment of connection for us to invite the community member into primary care, into wraparound services, into discussions about safer sex and harm reduction," Webb said. "Adding syphilis to our rapid testing this year has changed the game for connecting with folks to be able to extend those invitations."

Bridging Gaps Through Rapid Testing

By offering repeat rapid syphilis testing outside traditional clinics and into community spaces, Philadelphia FIGHT is helping to:

Reduce barriers to testing such as cost, clinic hours, and stigma

Create opportunities for earlier detection and linkage to care

Facilitate integrated conversations about HIV, HCV, and other sexual health concerns

Support pregnant women who may otherwise not have access to care

Through these initiatives, Philadelphia FIGHT continues to demonstrate leadership in expanding equitable access to STI testing and strengthening pathways to prevention and care. Their next event for expanded testing and care access is on October 31.

About Philadelphia FIGHT

Philadelphia FIGHT is a comprehensive health services organization providing primary care, education, research, and advocacy for people living with HIV and those at high risk. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, Philadelphia FIGHT works to reduce health disparities and promote access to care for all.

About Syphilis Health Check™

Syphilis Health Check™ is the first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared and CLIA-waived rapid syphilis test, delivering reliable results in just 10 minutes. Designed for use with finger-stick whole blood, serum, or plasma, it combines high sensitivity with ease of use, making it a practical tool for clinics, outreach programs, and community testing events. Learn more at diagnosticsdirect2u.com .

