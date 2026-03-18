PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO HOLD RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR SAM MORALES COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia FIGHT would like to invite you to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the Sam Morales Community Health Center at 1207 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor.

The Sam Morales Clinic is a pioneering healthcare facility designed to address the complex medical needs of individuals transitioning from incarceration, and with other social determinants of health that make it difficult for them to receive primary care.

As a one-stop-shop, wrap-around medical home, the clinic provides comprehensive, coordinated care that eliminates barriers and promotes successful reintegration into society.

By integrating primary care, behavioral health, specialty services, and critical social support under one roof, the clinic ensures that these individuals receive holistic, patient-centered care that addresses both immediate health concerns and long-term wellness goals.

"We are so excited about the Sam Morales clinic. It will provide a walk-in access to patients needing medical care and social services," said Philadelphia FIGHT CEO José Benitez. "We are especially excited to name the clinic after Sam, who dedicated his life to returning citizens and ensuring that their needs are served. Our gratitude to his family members."

Please RSVP for the ribbon cutting ceremony to Mike Marsico, Chief of Development and Communications, at [email protected].

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers provide comprehensive, equitable, and compassionate healthcare and support services for individuals and communities facing health disparities. We work to eliminate barriers to health and well-being through primary and specialized care, harm reduction, clinical research, education, and advocacy. For more information, visit https://fight.org

SOURCE Philadelphia FIGHT - Health Centers for All