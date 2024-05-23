PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO PRESENT 2024 HIV EDUCATION SUMMIT

KEEP GOING, KEEP MOVING, A CURE IS IN SIGHT

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in five years, Philadelphia FIGHT is bringing its HIV Education Summit back to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., on Thursday, June 27th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Keep Going, Keep Moving, A Cure is in Sight is the theme for the event Philadelphia FIGHT will spearhead in honor of AIDS Education Month. The annual summit raises awareness about the latest innovations and strategies to prevent and treat HIV, and the newest developments in the quest to find a cure.

Registration is now open.

The summit will kick off with an opening plenary featuring Keynote Speaker Rev. Dr. William Brawner, Pastor of Mother African Zoar United Methodist Church. Lynette Trawick, Founder and Executive Director of I am U, will serve as MC.

Workshops will include:

BEAT-HIV and CRISPR for CURE: Philadelphia is Moving Toward a Cure for HIV



is Moving Toward a Cure for HIV REDEFINING LONGEVITY: HIV & Aging Conversations



HOW ARE YOU DOING? A Guide to Self-Care and Resilience for Caregivers



AIDS Ministry is God's Ministry: Best Practices from Houses of Faith

Bishop Ernest McNear will receive the annual Kiyoshi Kuromiya Award for his commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"We are thrilled to return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center once again to share knowledge, foster community, and advance our collective efforts in HIV education and prevention," stated Philadelphia FIGHT CEO Jane Shull. "This summit represents a vital opportunity to reconnect, learn from leading experts, and renew our commitment to ending the HIV epidemic."

Continental breakfast and lunch will be served at the summit. All are welcome for this FREE event. Registration and more information are available online at 2024 HIV Education Summit - Philadelphia FIGHT.

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers is a comprehensive health services organization providing primary care, consumer education, research, and advocacy for people living with HIV/AIDS and those at high risk. For more information, visit https://fight.org

SOURCE Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers