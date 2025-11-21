PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO PRESENT ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers 35th Anniversary Celebrate Life Gala

When: Saturday, November 22 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM

Where: Loews Philadelphia Hotel's Regency Ballroom, 1200 Market St, Philadelphia

Background: The event will include a silent auction, cocktails, dinner and dancing, plus live music provided by Philly Soul Collective. There will also be a special tribute to FIGHT's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jay Kostman, who is retiring from seeing patients at the John Bell Health Center.

Emcee: Dawn Timmeney, FOX 29 Weekend Anchor & General Assignment Reporter

Featured Speaker: State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, representing Pennsylvania's 181st district.

Onsite Contact: Chief Executive Officer, Jose Benitez or Chief of Development & Communications, Mike Marsico

Tickets for the Celebrate Life Gala are $200 each, or $2,000 for a table of 10. For more information, visit Celebrate Life - Philadelphia FIGHT.

Philadelphia FIGHT provides comprehensive, equitable, and compassionate healthcare and support services for individuals and communities facing health disparities. We work to eliminate barriers to health and well-being through primary and specialized care, clinical research, education, and advocacy. Philadelphia FIGHT is Healthcare for all!

For more information, visit https://fight.org

