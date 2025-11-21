PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO PRESENT ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

News provided by

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers

Nov 21, 2025, 13:01 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers 35th Anniversary Celebrate Life Gala

When: Saturday, November 22 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM

Where: Loews Philadelphia Hotel's Regency Ballroom, 1200 Market St, Philadelphia

Background: The event will include a silent auction, cocktails, dinner and dancing, plus live music provided by Philly Soul Collective. There will also be a special tribute to FIGHT's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jay Kostman, who is retiring from seeing patients at the John Bell Health Center.

Emcee: Dawn Timmeney, FOX 29 Weekend Anchor & General Assignment Reporter

Featured Speaker: State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, representing Pennsylvania's 181st district.

Onsite Contact: Chief Executive Officer, Jose Benitez or Chief of Development & Communications, Mike Marsico

Tickets for the Celebrate Life Gala are $200 each, or $2,000 for a table of 10. For more information, visit Celebrate Life - Philadelphia FIGHT.

Philadelphia FIGHT provides comprehensive, equitable, and compassionate healthcare and support services for individuals and communities facing health disparities. We work to eliminate barriers to health and well-being through primary and specialized care, clinical research, education, and advocacy. Philadelphia FIGHT is Healthcare for all!

For more information, visit https://fight.org

SOURCE Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PHILADELPHIA FIGHT PRESENTARÁ PARA SU TRIGÉSIMO QUINTO ANIVERSARIO EL CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

PHILADELPHIA FIGHT PRESENTARÁ PARA SU TRIGÉSIMO QUINTO ANIVERSARIO EL CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

¡Marque sus calendarios! Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers celebrará su 35o aniversario en el Celebrate Life Gala el sábado 22 de noviembre ...
PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO PRESENT ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

PHILADELPHIA FIGHT TO PRESENT ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATE LIFE GALA

Mark your calendars! Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers will hold its 35th Anniversary Celebrate Life Gala on Saturday, November 22 from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics