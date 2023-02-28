Philadelphia Insurance Companies CEO Named to Tokio Marine Holdings Executive Position

President and CEO of PHLY appointed to prominent role with parent company Tokio Marine.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) announces the appointment of President and CEO John W. Glomb, Jr. to Executive Officer with Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. The appointment is effective as of April 1, 2023.

Mr. Glomb will continue to serve as CEO at PHLY and Tokio Marine North America Services while supporting global efforts in his new Executive Officer role with Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. In addition to these roles, he most recently was part of the global Tokio Marine task force that explored the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

John W. Glomb, Jr.

"Being part of the Tokio Marine Group lets PHLY and all of our sister companies deliver unmatched service and protection to customers and society," shared Glomb. "Through our global diversification of business and talent, we can deliver innovative solutions to market challenges and disruptions. This supports our mission To Be a Good Company while providing consistent, sustainable, and profitable growth for our stakeholders."

In 2008, Philadelphia Insurance Companies was the first major U.S. acquisition for the Tokio Marine Group. Mr. Glomb was named President of PHLY in 2020 and CEO at PHLY and Tokio Marine North America Services (TMNAS) in 2021. TMNAS was formed in 2012 as a shared services company supporting PHLY, Tokio Marine America, and First Insurance Company of Hawaii. TMNAS grew from 50 employees to 500 as of 2022 and now delivers operational and strategic services in IT, Accounting and Finance, Actuarial, Internal Audit, and Corporate Communications to Tokio Marine companies across North America and internationally.

Tokio Marine is one of the world's largest and longest-standing insurance groups with over 40,000 employees in 46 countries and regions. The Tokio Marine Group is the international network of leading insurance businesses owned and invested in by Tokio Marine Holdings. Tokio Marine Holdings announced 23 changes to its Executive Management Team earlier this month. As a result, Mr. Glomb is one of 15 new appointments on the 44-member Tokio Marine Holdings Executive Management Team.

Mr. Glomb started his career in investment banking before joining Philadelphia Insurance Companies in 2007 as Senior Vice President of the Management and Professional Liability Underwriting division. Two years later, he took on responsibility for PHLY's entire Underwriting department before being appointed Chief Underwriting Officer in 2011.

Headshots for Mr. Glomb are available upon request by emailing [email protected].

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value-added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by AM Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization is strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com

SOURCE Philadelphia Insurance Companies