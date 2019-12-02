Philadelphia Insurance Companies Names New Leader of Surety Division

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a leading commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance company for niche markets, announces the promotion of Michael Cundiff from vice president to senior vice president of surety. Mr. Cundiff will succeed Ed Titus, who started the PHLY Surety division in 2011 and has been instrumental in its success. Mr. Titus will take on the role of executive advisor.

Mr. Cundiff's role will expand from overseeing Contract Surety in PHLY's Western Territory to overseeing the Surety division nationwide. He began his career at PHLY with the launch of the Surety division in July of 2011. Mr. Cundiff and his team in the Western Territory started the first PHLY Surety regional office in Pasadena, CA. Once that region was established, Mr. Cundiff and Mr. Titus initiated the plan to open offices in Seattle and Denver, expanding PHLY's surety footprint in the Western Territory. PHLY Surety is now the 11th largest surety company in the country based on direct written premium.

"We're pleased that Mike will carry on the stable leadership he helped deliver with Ed, since establishing our Surety team eight years ago," said Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer John Glomb. "The strong performance and reliable service of PHLY Surety is a valuable product for our producer partners and customers."

"I've been working in the surety industry for over two decades and wish I came to PHLY 20 years ago," shared Cundiff. "We're poised to continue our steady growth as we continue to build out our division."



Mr. Cundiff graduated from the University of San Diego with a business degree. Before joining PHLY, he started his career as a surety underwriter. He later worked at Arch Insurance and Kemper Insurance companies managing their California surety operations.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by A.M. Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 50 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com.

