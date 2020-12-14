Philadelphia Insurance Companies Promotes Glomb to CEO, O'Leary Stays on as Chairman

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) announced today that after 38 years with the Company, Bob O'Leary will step aside as CEO at the end of the year. O'Leary spent the last eight years in that role and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. President John W. Glomb is being promoted to CEO effective January 1st.

"It's been a joy working alongside some of the finest people in our industry. PHLY is truly a special company. I've had a lot of fun serving as CEO the past eight years, but now it's time for a new era to begin," said O'Leary. "John's leadership and contributions have helped PHLY grow in size and sustain its unique culture. I look forward to continuing to support him and his team as Chairman."

Mr. Glomb joined Philadelphia Insurance Companies in 2007 as Senior Vice President of the Management and Professional Liability division. Since taking over as Chief Underwriting Officer in 2011, PHLY launched new Surety, Corporate Underwriting, Environmental, Excess & Surplus, and Accident & Health divisions, as well as expanding operations to enhance underwriting for small businesses.

Mr. Glomb received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves on the University of Pennsylvania Rowing Sports Board and on the Board of Trustees at AIM Academy - a school (grades 1-12) for children with language-based learning differences. He lives in Wyndmoor, PA with his wife Franny and their four children.

"I am tremendously excited about the opportunity to lead PHLY's next chapter with the support of our exceptional team. We've shown how resilient we are as a company this year, which fills me with optimism for the future," Glomb shared. "Bob is one of only a few who can say he played a significant role in building this Company and shaping what PHLY is today. We are grateful for his years of leadership and continued support as Chairman."

Since Mr. O'Leary took over as CEO in 2013, PHLY expanded its services and size while maintaining some of the industry's most solid financials. He also spearheaded many volunteer and charitable programs, including the creation of The PHLY Foundation and the planting of 480,000 trees since 2015 as part of the PHLY 80K Trees program.

In 1982, Mr. O'Leary joined the Maguire Insurance Agency – which later became Philadelphia Insurance Companies in 1987 – and helped establish PHLY's Northeast Region in his hometown of Boston. He was part of the team that helped PHLY expand nationwide and eventually become a publicly-traded company in 1993 before the Tokio Marine Group acquired PHLY in December of 2008. Mr. O'Leary was named CEO in 2013 and Chairman in January.

