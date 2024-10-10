Philadelphia Launches Ambitious Infrastructure Workforce Initiative

A Collaborative, Sustainable Approach to Developing Diverse Talent for High-Demand Sectors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Works (PhilaWorks), the City of Philadelphia's Workforce Development Board, has announced a significant initiative to strengthen the city's infrastructure labor market. Supported by a $1.99 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs Grant Program, the project aims to develop talent pipelines for critical infrastructure sectors, with a particular focus on renewable energy and transportation.

This initiative is part of a $71 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor aimed at improving job quality, preparing workers, and expanding access to good jobs in critical sectors. The total grant supports 27 organizations across 14 states and the District of Columbia and Philadelphia's selection underscores the city's commitment to innovative workforce development strategies and its designation as a Workforce Hub by President Biden.

As part of the second round of the Department of Labor's program, the grant seeks to expand investment in public-private partnerships to create, implement, and scale worker-centered training programs designed to prepare a skilled workforce for the infrastructure jobs created by the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda.

"This award represents a critical reinforcement in our workforce development strategy, complementing the achievements of the Good Jobs Challenge and our recent designation as a White House Workforce Hub," said H. Patrick Clancy, President and CEO of Philadelphia Works. "Together, these investments create a robust framework for sustainable growth across Philadelphia and Southeast Pennsylvania. Our focus extends beyond immediate job placement; we're cultivating career pathways that support our city's infrastructure and fuel long-term economic prosperity."

The project will streamline existing programs and forge new partnerships to create seamless career pathways in high-demand sectors, including advanced manufacturing and scientific services. Partners such as the City of Philadelphia, SEPTA, and PECO will ensure training programs meet industry standards.

Philadelphia Works will use worker-centered strategies like case management, supportive services, and mentorship to help workers navigate their career pathways in targeted H-1B occupations. The project will support both new and incumbent workers, connecting them to training programs aligned with in-demand infrastructure jobs.

"We at the City of Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) are thrilled to partner with Philadelphia Works on the Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs initiative. This grant will facilitate connections to employment in the City's Departments of Streets and the Philadelphia Water Department, among others," said Michael Carroll, Deputy Managing Director, OTIS. "Together, we are strengthening the workforce that will build and maintain Philadelphia's infrastructure."

A notable highlight of this initiative is its commitment to amplifying the voice of workers. By leveraging the expertise of programs like WINC (Women in Nontraditional Careers), which includes a steering committee composed of volunteer tradeswomen, the project ensures frontline perspectives are incorporated and intentionally prioritize women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups for these career opportunities.

Pursuant to the Stevens Amendment, the percentage of the total costs of the program which will be financed with Federal money is 100%. The dollar amount of Federal funds for this project, awarded to Philadelphia Works Inc. through the Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs Grant Program, is $1,999,973. The percentage and dollar amount of the total costs of the project that will be financed by non-governmental sources is 0%.

