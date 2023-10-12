Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. is Starting-Line Sponsor for Project HOME's 5K The Race HOME to End Street Homelessness

In latest commitment in its growing partnership with Project HOME, Philadelphia Nut Butter donates $7,500 to secure key Sponsorship

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. (PNB) announced today its Starting Line Sponsorship of Project HOME's 3rd annual "The Race HOME" on Saturday, October 14th, 2023. The event involves a 5K race and a 1 mile fun walk that runs along boathouse row in Philadelphia; the race starts at 8:30 AM, and the walk at 8:15 AM. Philadelphia Nut Butter's $7,500 donation secures the distinction of Starting Line Sponsor. The Race HOME's purpose is to raise funds and awareness of the Project HOME (PH) mission to end and prevent chronic street homelessness. Philadelphia Nut Butter says "Let's go!" to this mission and to going the distance with Project HOME.

Project HOME The Race HOME Event 2023

Last month, PNB pledged a monthly donation of 200 extra-large jars of freshly-made, single-ingredient nut butters to a PH food pantry, the Helen Brown Community Center, located in North Philadelphia. The food pantry feeds hundreds of individuals and families every month.

"The partnership we have forged with Project HOME is very gratifying," said Philadelphia Nut Butter Company President Dan Comer. "Our desire to give back to our beloved Philadelphia has been fully realized through our partnership. Not only can we help to alleviate food insecurity with our nourishing nut butters but we can also help our neighbors find their way home again. Philadelphia has been home to my family and family business since my grandparents started a peanut snack business in the 1940s. We take community seriously and have always gone the extra mile for our neighbors. Now we can streamline our efforts by joining forces with Project HOME."

Project HOME's famous call to action is "None of us are home until all of us are home." To achieve their goal, community support is essential. "We believe in the transformational power of building relationships to end and prevent street homelessness in Philadelphia. Project HOME is thankful for our partnership with Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. and their Starting Line Sponsorship which furthers our mission," said Samantha Blatt, Manager of Annual Giving, Project HOME. "We know that street homelessness greatly impacts a person's physical and mental health. This race will flag the role that wellness plays in an individual's journey towards permanent, supportive housing. Philadelphia Nut Butter's support makes all the difference on this journey."

Headquartered on Pattison Avenue near the sports stadiums in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. is a product line of pure and healthy peanut, almond, and cashew nut butters sold directly to consumers via its website. The brand was recently launched by established Philadelphia business Wricley Nut Products, a processor and distributor of roasted nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes serving snack food distributors and ingredient suppliers throughout the U.S. since the 1940s.

About Project HOME

The mission of the Project HOME community is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all of us to attain our fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. Project HOME achieves its mission through a continuum of services comprised of street outreach; supportive, permanent housing; and comprehensive services including employment opportunities, adult and youth education, and healthcare. You can sign up for The Race HOME until Friday, October 13th, by 11:59 EDT.

About Philadelphia Nut Butter

Headquartered in South Philadelphia, PA, Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. offers three varieties of pure nut butters, including: Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Cashew Butter. Owned by Wricley Nut Products Company, the company was Safe Quality Food Certified in 2017. To order, visit www.PhiladelphiaNutButter.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Philadelphia Nut Butter Company