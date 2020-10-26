Philadelphia Physician Becomes 171st President of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

A 13-year member of PAMED, Dr. DellaVecchia has served on the board of directors for PAMED's political action committee (PAMPAC) and is a past president of the Philadelphia County Medical Society, where he is still on the board of trustees.

He is a fellow at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, where he also served on the board of trustees. His is on the board of governors of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. DellaVecchia has a diverse professional background that includes practice in private, group, corporate, and academic settings.

In addition to earning a medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine and completing residencies in anatomical and clinical pathology and ophthalmology, Dr. DellaVecchia earned advanced degrees in engineering and physics from Drexel University with a research emphasis in medical devices and photonics. He holds several U.S. patents and has been a consultant to the Food and Drug Administration and NASA.

Dr. DellaVecchia shows his commitment to advancing public health and preventive medicine through his community volunteer work and with veterans' groups. He also serves on Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's Opioid Task Force.

Additionally, Dr. DellaVecchia has participated with Project Orbis, an international flying hospital whose volunteer faculty is dedicated to providing hands-on training to local eye care professionals in communities throughout the world to help them learn and apply techniques for preventing blindness and restoring sight.

One of his initiatives during his tenure as PAMED President will be to evaluate and prepare physicians for future advanced technologies in medicine such as artificial intelligence, robotics and biosensors.

