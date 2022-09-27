Philadelphia Regional 'Fastest-Growing' List Includes Hyperion Bank, 3 Years Running

Rankings based on revenue growth over two-year period place the community bank at #63

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank is included among the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2022 "Soaring 76" list, ranking the Greater Philadelphia region's fastest-growing businesses. Hyperion came in at #63 on the list of private and public companies, with 18+ percent growth over the last two years.

This is the 15-year-old community bank's third consecutive year on the Soaring 76 list. Last year Hyperion Bank came in #19 on the list of private and public companies, with 47.5 percent growth. And in 2020 the bank was #34 on the list, with 39 percent growth.

Hyperion's Frank Sullivan and Lou DeCesare accept the award.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and proud that the last three years of growth is especially noteworthy," says veteran community banker Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., Hyperion's Chairman and CEO. "This recognition of our success is a tribute to our employees, customers, business partners and investors who have helped us achieve and continue our smart growth."

Louis J. DeCesare, Jr., Hyperion's President & COO, adds, "as has been our stance over the nearly 16 years since we were founded, we are not comfortable to rest on our laurels. Instead, this recognition – in addition to being an opportunity to say, 'thank you' to our employees and customers – is a challenge of sorts for us to continue to find better and better ways to leverage technology, first-class service and the best bankers around to bring community banking to the communities we serve."

In June, Hyperion's Crawford was recognized as Banker of the Year Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB); the award recognizes a banker who makes an above-and-beyond contribution to PACB and community banking statewide. He serves on the board of PACB (as well as on the board of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia).

Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. In 2019 the bank expanded, opening a second location, in Atlanta, Georgia; it expanded again in 2020, with a joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

