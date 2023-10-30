Philadelphia Strategies Group and Darby Public Strategies Announce Joint Venture

Longtime Government Affairs Leaders John Hawkins and Kyle Darby to Partner on Expanded Services and Service Areas

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Strategies Group and Darby Public Strategies have announced the government relations firms will form a strategic partnership in order to enhance the services provided to current clients, expand the services each firm offers going forward, and take advantage of new opportunities in the Philadelphia region. The collaboration between the two lobbying firms, led by John Hawkins and Kyle Darby respectively, leverages the extensive expertise and experience of both firms to provide government relations services. Clients of both firms can anticipate an even more robust array of services, an expanded network of political resources, and an unwavering commitment to achieving their goals.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Philadelphia Strategies Group," said Kyle Darby, Founder and CEO of Darby Public Strategies. "This partnership enhances our ability to provide comprehensive, results-driven solutions to our clients, ensuring their voices are heard at every level of government."

Darby Public Strategies will expand its reach to serve clients in Harrisburg and Trenton as well as at the federal level. With a proven track record of success with legislative and regulatory bodies, Darby Public Strategies is poised to deliver top-tier representation to clients seeking to navigate complex state and federal political environments.

John Hawkins, Founder and President of Philadelphia Strategies Group, echoed Darby's sentiments. "Our collaboration with Darby Public Strategies opens new doors for our clients, allowing us to offer a broader spectrum of services while maintaining our commitment to excellence in City Hall."

Philadelphia Strategies Group will continue to focus on serving clients within the changing political landscape of Philadelphia City Council and the Mayor's office. Under Hawkins' leadership and nearly thirty years working in and around City Hall, clients can expect a deep commitment to turning their Philadelphia priorities into realities.

About Philadelphia Strategies Group:
Philadelphia Strategies Group is a respected government relations firm specializing in providing top-tier services to clients engaged in the politics of Philadelphia City Council and the Mayor's office. The firm has a deep understanding of local politics and a strong track record of success.

About Darby Public Strategies:
Darby Public Strategies is a leading government relations firm known for its strategic approach to lobbying, public affairs, and communications. With a strong presence in state and federal capitals, the firm excels in delivering results for clients across a diverse range of industries.

