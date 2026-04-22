Philadelphia Teen Sisters Earn Prestigious PRSA Silver Anvil Finalist While Expanding Charity to Help Shelter Animals

Bored No More Charity Launches "Pet Packs" for Animal Shelters and a New Donor App — Just in Time for National Volunteer Week, Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and National Rescue Dog Day

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bored No More charity (www.BoredNoMoreCharity.org), the youth-founded nonprofit led by Philadelphia teen sisters Taylor Brady (17) and Alexis Brady (18), is a 2026 Silver Anvil Finalist in the Silver Anvil Strategic Award for Nonprofits from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) — one of the most prestigious honors in the field— while simultaneously expanding its mission to support animal shelters nationwide.

Taylor Brady, Co-founder of Bored No More charity with her rescue dog Bear for the launch of Pet Packs tote bags for rescue dogs and cats Alexis Brady (left) & Taylor Brady (right), Co-founders of Bored No More charity with their cats Turtle & Oreo for the launch of Pet Packs tote bags for rescue dogs and cats

Since its founding in 2023, Bored No More has delivered health and wellness activity packages reaching more than 3,500 hospitalized children and their families. The nonprofit announces two new initiatives: Bored No More Pet Packs, a program that provides enrichment supplies and adoption gear for dogs and cats to animal shelters across the U.S., and the Bored No More WishLink App, a free donor tool that connects supporters directly to Amazon Wishlists for children's hospitals and animal rescues.

PRSA Silver Anvil Nomination

Bored No More is a 2026 Silver Anvil Finalist in the Community Relations category for Associations and Nonprofit Organizations, recognized for its project: Bored No More: A Vital Teen-Led Health & Wellness Initiative to Improve Pediatric Hospitalization Experiences through Community Outreach. Winners will be announced May 14, 2026, at the 2026 Anvil Awards ceremony in New York City.

"Bored No More Pet Packs": Helping Shelter Animals Find Their People

Launched in early 2026, Pet Packs grew out of co-founder Taylor Brady's personal connection to animal rescue — the family adopted their two dogs, Toby and Bear, through a Miami rescue.

"I want other pets to have a more comfortable shelter experience, with every opportunity to get adopted by wonderful families," said Taylor Brady. "We work directly with shelters to figure out exactly what they need."

In its first three months, the program has already donated to shelters in Shorter, Alabama; San Francisco, and Los Angeles, California; Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach, Florida; Maui, Hawaii; Hampton Bays and New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Carlisle, South Carolina. Donations have included individual items as well as shareable ones that can be enjoyed repeatedly, including calming donut beds, fun flavored chew toys, "Adopt Me" leashes and leash wraps, cat playpens, scratch posts, interactive wands, joint supplements, and more — supporting many of these 10,000 dogs and cats at these locations.

The response from shelter staff has been enthusiastic. "I am thrilled that these two young community leaders (Taylor and Alexis Brady of Bored No More) have expanded their charitable mission and impact to include animals in need. Support like this goes far beyond the items themselves," said Nichole Brophy, Operations Manager at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Philadelphia. "It helps our dogs feel more comfortable, build confidence, and be seen — and that's what ultimately connects them with the right families."

The Bored No More WishLink App: Connecting Donors to the Causes They Care About

Taylor Brady also personally developed the WishLink App, a free, searchable directory that links donors directly to Amazon Wishlists of pediatric hospitals and animal shelters. It is easy to use, and people can search by name, city, or state — removing the guesswork from giving.

"I wanted to make it as simple as possible for donors to support causes close to their hearts — or close to their homes," said Taylor. The app is available at Bored No More Charity WishLink and is provided on the Impact section of the Bored No More website.

Timely Observances

National Volunteer Week: April 19–25, 2026





April 19–25, 2026 Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: April 30, 2026





April 30, 2026 National Rescue Dog Day: May 20, 2026

About Bored No More Charity

Founded in 2023 by Philadelphia sisters Taylor Brady (17) and Alexis Brady (18), Bored No More delivers Kids Care activity bags to hospitalized children — filled with Pop Sockets, fidget spinners, mini Etch-A-Sketches, Matchbox cars, coloring books, Crayola crayons, UNO cards, and more — shown to reduce anxiety in pediatric patients. The new Pet Packs program was inspired by the sisters' own rescue dogs Toby and Bear, and their (non-rescue) hypoallergenic cats Turtle and Oreo.

The charity is supported by AT&T, Drive David (David Auto), Veronica Beard, Kendra Scott, The Do Gooders Philadelphia, Karma For Cara, ILYAN jewelry, artist Jessie Tristan Read, and Charity featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Creators, Main Line Today ("Top Young Innovators"), ABC 6 Philadelphia, and CBSNews.com.

Learn more: www.BoredNoMoreCharity.org & Instagram: @charityborednomore

New APP: Bored No More Charity WishLink

High-Res Images Here:

Interviews with Taylor and Alexis Brady are available upon request. More photos available upon request.

Contact: Allison Weiss Brady/Simplified Media Agency/ [email protected] / 305-968-2323

Michele Iapicco/Simplified Media Agency/ [email protected] / 210-560-8250

SOURCE Bored No More charity