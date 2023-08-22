Philadelphia Titan 100 Names Balanced Bridge Funding CEO Joseph Genovesi to 2023 List

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Bridge Funding CEO Joseph Genovesi was named to the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 list. Titan 100 is a national program to recognize a premier group of 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. The list is compiled of both private and public sector leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field.

"It is a tremendous honor being recognized by The Titan 100," says Genovesi. "As Balanced Bridge continues to make an impact in our industry, I'm very proud to be part of this group of C-level executives representing Philadelphia and the Mainline area."

The nominees named to the Philadelphia Titan 100 list will be honored at a ceremony taking place in September. Earlier this year, Balanced Bridge was named to the 2023 Best Places to Work list by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"At Balanced Bridge, we strive to create and maintain a company culture of success, inclusiveness, and flexibility," says Genovesi. "These awards show we are on the right path."

Balanced Bridge Funding is a specialty finance company that provides funding to different kinds of sectors; contract advances to professional athletes, legal funding to plaintiffs and plaintiffs' attorneys, advances to first year big law attorneys, account receivable funding to Big Law firms, factoring to truck drivers and trucking companies, fee advances to class action recovery companies, contract advances to local, state, and federal government contractors, loans to real estate investors, loans on luxury assets, account receivable funding to small businesses, and commission advances to insurance brokers and insurance agents on their expected fees. 

Accel Real Estate Commission Advance is a subsidiary of Balanced Bridge Funding. It is a finance company specifically designed to provide financing to real estate professionals on their expected commissions. Sometimes, realtors can face delayed commissions due to several factors. Accel was created to provide funding on those commissions so brokers and agents can access a portion of their fee and avoid the waiting period for their money.

