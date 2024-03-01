PHILADELPHIA TRANSPORTATION WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 623

209 Bus Drivers, Attendants Overwhelmingly Support Unionizing Effort

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 bus drivers and attendants at Philadelphia Transportation have voted overwhelmingly to affiliate with Teamsters Local 623. With more than 90 percent voting to support this historic unionizing effort, workers have put themselves in a strong position to strengthen their wages and benefits and secure safer working conditions.

"We're proud to join the Teamsters family," said Nancy Studivant, a Philadelphia Transportation bus driver. "United, we have a stronger voice to negotiate for the fair treatment and respect we deserve."

"This is a big win—not only for drivers and attendants, but for the students and communities we serve," said Terry Sharkey, a Philadelphia Transportation worker.

The affiliation effort highlights a growing demand for better working conditions among bus drivers across the nation. Drivers have cited concerns about unfair treatment, insufficient hours, and inadequate compensation as driving factors behind their decision to organize with the Teamsters after they found their existing workplace representation lacking.

"We at Local 623 are committed to working with Philadelphia Transportation bus drivers to secure a fair contract that addresses their needs," said Richard Hooker Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 623. "This is kind of like a homecoming for these workers. Many years ago, Local 623 represented this same barn, and now we're reunited at last."

"These workers play a vital role in keeping Philadelphia moving, and they deserve a workplace that values their contributions," said Norm Cowlay, Lead Organizer and Local 623 Business Agent.

Teamsters Local 623 is a powerful labor union representing workers throughout the Philadelphia area. For more information, visit teamsterslocal623.org.

Contact:

Dino Guastella

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 623