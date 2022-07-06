Philadelphia Whistleblower Lawyers Announce Opening of The Whistleblower Advocates

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kang Haggerty LLC is pleased to announce the formation of The Whistleblower Advocates, a law office dedicated to representing clients with whistleblower (qui tam) claims in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and throughout New Jersey and the Delaware Valley.

The new law office will provide free legal consultations to educate clients about filing a qui tam lawsuit before blowing the whistle on fraudulent acts of an employer or other perpetrator. The Whistleblower Protection Act protects "any disclosure of information" by federal government employees that they "reasonably believes evidences" an activity constituting "a violation of law, rules, or regulations, or mismanagement, gross waste of funds, abuse of authority or a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety." The federal False Claims Act provides incentives for whistleblowers to come forward by sharing a portion of recovery with the whistleblowers. Types of whistleblower fraud can include those in Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Construction, Education, Environmental, Mortgage/Financial, and Government Contracts.

The Whistleblower Advocates team consists of aggressive, knowledgeable qui tam lawyers that will seek to successfully guide you in representation, including:

Edward T. Kang has spent his career protecting clients' rights against some of the largest companies in the United States. As a seasoned litigator, Edward is an expert at rooting out deceit and fraud and ensuring his clients obtain maximum results in every action. Edward has led efforts to pursue wrongdoers engaged in the illegal distribution of fentanyl opioid medications, paying kickbacks to healthcare providers, and various other schemes to defraud Medicare/Medicaid and other government healthcare programs.

Kandis L. Kovalsky focuses on healthcare fraud. Kandis represents relators in high stakes qui tam actions filed under the federal and state False Claims Acts relating to fraud on government healthcare payors such as Medicare, Medicaid, Department of Defense TRICARE, State Children's Health Insurance Program, Veterans Health Administration, and the Indian Health Service program. She is a member of Taxpayers Against Fraud, a public interest non-profit in the United States dedicated to advancing the interests of whistleblowers and fighting fraud against the government.

Ross M. Wolf represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial and consumer disputes, including consumer and insurance fraud, whistleblower actions, healthcare disputes, securities, class actions, and general business litigation.

If you have a whistleblower claim or have faced retaliation for reporting one, please contact The Whistleblower Advocates to talk about your case.

