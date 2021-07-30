Philadelphia Works Welcomes New Leadership to its Board of Directors

As the organization welcomes its newest Board members, it bids farewell to now-former Board Chair, William Strahan, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Comcast. William Strahan diligently served on PhilaWorks' Board of Directors for eight years and is replaced as Board Chair by Daniel Fitzpatrick, President, Citizens Bank of PA/NJ/DE.

PhilaWorks also extends its gratitude and bids farewell to Board members, Norma Romero-Mitchell, Peter Tubolino, and Thomas (Bud) Tyler, each having served eight-year terms.

"On behalf of the entire staff at Philadelphia Works and stakeholders from across the city's workforce system, I welcome the new appointees to our Board of Directors and thank Mayor Kenney for their appointments," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO of Philadelphia Works. "New leadership on our Board brings fresh perspectives and innovative solutions that will prove vital as we continue towards economic recovery."

Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors is comprised of a mandated mix of leaders from the private, non-profit, labor, and government sectors. They are responsible for steering both the strategic and financial decisions that provide economic opportunities to Philadelphia residents and sustainable growth to regional employers.

The new appointees to Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors are:

Stephanie L. Kosta, Vice President, Freedom Region Comcast

Stephanie L. Kosta is Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast's Freedom Region. Joining Comcast in September of 2016, she leads a talented team who support key advocacy and compliance initiatives in New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Northern Delaware. Stephanie is also responsible for Comcast's regional community investment partnerships and programs, including Internet Essentials, Leaders & Achievers Scholarships, and Comcast Foundation grants.

Edward Krawczyk, Administrator, Int'l Association of Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers JAC

Ed Krawczyk is the Administrator at the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers JAC (LU14) Training Center and serves as the union's Recording Secretary. Ed began his career with Local 14 as an apprentice in 2000 and completed his apprenticeship training in 2004. He has worked as a journeyman and foreman on various industrial, pharmaceutical, and commercial construction projects in the Philadelphia area.

Kimmell Proctor, CEO, Beyond Literacy

A Philadelphia resident, Kimmell is committed to strengthening citywide community access to effective educational opportunities. With a combined twenty years of experience in education, strategic partnerships, and nonprofit services, Kimmell seeks to narrow achievement gaps and empower all learners with the knowledge, tools, and resources essential for success.

Susan Schonfeld, Executive Director, Community Integrated Services

As Executive Director of CIS for over 30 years, Susan has overseen the agency's remarkable growth from a university pilot program to the region's largest supported employment agency serving over 2,000 people annually in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. Susan has become a "go-to" source of information and expertise in employment services for people with disabilities.

Jasmine Sessoms, SVP of Corporate Affairs, Hilco Redevelopment Partners

Jasmine Sessoms is a civic, philanthropic, and political leader in the City of Philadelphia. She is a lifelong Philadelphian with a true passion for The City. Jasmine currently serves as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Hilco Redevelopment Partners; in this role Jasmine oversees community and government outreach efforts and serves as a key liaison to constituent groups throughout the City of Philadelphia.

Sarah Steltz, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, Department of Commerce, City of Philadelphia

Sarah Steltz is the Deputy Commerce Director and Chief of Staff in the Department of Commerce for the City of Philadelphia. Prior to joining the City in February of 2021, Sarah served as University City District's (UCD) Vice President of Workforce Solutions and Executive Director of the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI).

About Philadelphia Works:

Philadelphia Works, Inc., the city's workforce development board, is a non-profit, quasi-public organization serving employers and connecting career seekers to employment and training opportunities. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions that drive economic growth, influence the public workforce policies, and optimize funding and resources to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information, please visit philaworks.org.

Our Mission: To develop and manage smart workforce solutions that respond to business needs and increase economic opportunity for all Philadelphia residents.

Our Vision: A thriving Philadelphia workforce, a stronger local economy.

