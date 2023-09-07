Philadelphia Works Welcomes William Bowie to its Board of Directors

Thanks Emily Bittenbender, for her meaningful contributions to Philadelphia's Workforce

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PhilaWorks), the City's workforce development board, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Bowie, President & CEO of Empower Construction, to its Board of Directors. William Bowie has been appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney and will serve a three-year term.

William Bowie, President & CEO of Empower Construction LLC.

As the organization heralds this fresh leadership, it also acknowledges the conclusion of Emily Bittenbender's tenure with heartfelt gratitude. Over the last three years, Emily Bittenbender, owner and managing partner at Bittenbender Construction, LP, unsparingly lent her expertise and energy to PhilaWorks' Board of Directors.

"All of us at PhilaWorks, along with stakeholders throughout the city's economic and workforce development systems, are thrilled to welcome William Bowie to our Board of Directors. We express our gratitude to Mayor Kenney for this appointment," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO of PhilaWorks. "In the Philadelphia region, infrastructure remains a crucial priority. With William's exceptional leadership and keen insights, we are eager to fortify our role in readying Philadelphia's talent for the ever-evolving demands of employers, fostering growth in our economy through essential infrastructure projects."

"We express immense gratitude for Emily's exceptional dedication and leadership. Her profound influence and unparalleled expertise in the industry have significantly bolstered our understanding and ability to support local talent and cater to business requirements within the construction sector," added Clancy.

Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors consists of a blend of leaders from the private, non-profit, labor, and government sectors who contribute strategic and financial decisions to provide economic opportunities to Philadelphia residents and sustainable growth to regional employers.

About William Bowie

William Bowie, a prominent figure in the construction industry, is the current president & CEO of Empower Construction. His leadership skills and business acumen have played significant roles in implementing numerous high-value infrastructure projects throughout the region. William's passion for entrepreneurship extends outside of the companies to coaching and mentoring young entrepreneurs as they begin their journey. William is a leader in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Workforce Development in the Greater Philadelphia area. Being born and raised in the City of Philadelphia and educated in the Philadelphia Public School system. William strives to promote Philadelphia minority businesses, advocating Workforce Development programs, and mentoring our youth, by providing awareness, access, and training by equipping them with the tools they need to be successful in the workforce today and in the future. His insights and experience in managing workforce solutions will be an exceptional addition to the board.

About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, visit philaworks.org.

