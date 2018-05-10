Philadelphia's Friends of the Rail Park Selects Kevin Dow as First Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia nonprofit Friends of the Rail Park is pleased to announce the selection of Kevin Dow as its first Executive Director. In this new role, Dow will create and implement a community-focused comprehensive strategic plan to fulfill the organization's mission to bring Philadelphia's Rail Park to life.

Kevin Dow, Friends of the Rail Park Executive Director

The Rail Park is a vision for a three-mile linear park and recreational pathway connecting 10 distinct Philadelphia neighborhoods along the site of two unused historic Reading Railroad lines. The above and below grade site threads through several of Philadelphia's most important cultural institutions and offers an opportunity to create a world class public space driven by engaging communities from every corner of the city, through programming around arts and culture, health and wellness, education, and preservation of the built and natural environment.

Opening to the public on June 14, Phase I of the Rail Park is a multi-million dollar project, transforming a quarter-mile section of the former Reading Railroad, welcoming community greenspace, with pathways, low-maintenance perennial plantings, trees, ample seating, bench-style swings, local art, and elevated city views. The design preserves and restores much of the existing steel structure, while introducing materials of a similar industrial scale and character.

In partnership with Philadelphia's Center City District and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Friends of the Rail Park, now led by Dow, is part of a revitalization movement that is taking place in cities across the US and beyond. Following the success of New York City's High Line, the Rail Park is part of the High Line Network—a group of 19 infrastructure reuse projects that are redefining the next generation of public spaces across the country.

Supported by the Friends of the Rail Park Board, Dow will spearhead fundraising, community engagement, oversee park programming and stewardship, and work toward the completion of the organization's full three-mile vision for the Rail Park. Liz Maillie, Board Chair of the Friends of the Rail Park, states: "Following a national search, we are thrilled to welcome Kevin Dow as our new, and first, executive director. A lifelong Philadelphian, Kevin is passionate about our city and will drive community engagement to realize our vision for a truly inclusive, connective public space in Philadelphia."

Kevin Dow's diverse background includes leadership positions in the private, nonprofit, and public sectors. Prior to joining Friends of the Rail Park, he served as Senior Vice President of Impact and Innovation at United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. At United Way, he was responsible for over 225 public and private partnerships, collaborating to reduce inter-generational poverty throughout the Philadelphia region.

Previously, Dow was appointed by Mayor Michael A. Nutter to a dual role as the Senior Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Commerce Department for the City of Philadelphia. Before his experience in government, Dow worked in community affairs at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), managing an annual philanthropic budget of $13 million, impacting over 11,000 team members.

Dow holds an MBA from St. Joseph's University, a Bachelor's from Morehouse College and has served in various board leadership roles for nonprofits focused in the arts, community development, and education. He is also a founding member of the Philadelphia Black Giving Circle.

Dow shares: "It is rare to find one's professional skill set match up with one's personal passion, and even more exceptional to cross this distinctive intersection at the right time. I am excited to join the Friends of the Rail Park as its first Executive Director and all our partners to bring to life this three-mile park for generations of Philadelphians to enjoy."

The Rail Park project has support from the City of Philadelphia, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Center City District, Fairmount Park Conservancy, the William Penn Foundation, the Knight Foundation, Poor Richard's Charitable Trust, the McLean Foundation, 1830 Family Foundation, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the PA Department of Community & Economic Development, the Tuttleman Family Foundation, and numerous corporations and individuals in Philadelphia and beyond.

