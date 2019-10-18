Philadelphia's Integral Molecular Opens New Research Center in Response to Upsurge in Antibody Discovery Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in membrane protein solutions, has expanded its research facility to a second location to accommodate an upsurge in MPS Antibody Discovery partnerships and the progression of its internal therapeutic antibody pipeline. The new state-of-the-art laboratory space houses specialized equipment including high-throughput robotics and microfluidic biosensors to support the isolation of therapeutic antibodies.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was present yesterday at the opening of Integral Molecular's new facility to represent the city's commitment to biotechnology and innovation. "We are thrilled to see Integral Molecular's expansion and continued success in Philadelphia," said Mayor Kenney. "Integral Molecular's growth represents the extraordinary innovation, job creation, and retention of talent in the vibrant and flourishing University City biotechnology hub."

Integral Molecular's second research facility more than doubles its footprint in Philadelphia's uCity Square. University City Science Center Senior Vice President Curt Hess calls Integral Molecular "A poster-child success story of the Science Center." He continues, "We are proud to have supported Integral Molecular from its inception as a two-person company in our incubator through major milestones like its recent expansion. It is interesting to note that Integral Molecular now occupies the laboratory space where Centocor (now part of Janssen Biotech) originated and will carry on the legacy of the successes built in our community."

Integral Molecular's success is based on its innovative approaches in the field of antibody discovery against membrane protein targets. "Our technologies have been recognized as providing an unprecedented success rate of over 95%, generating antibodies against the most difficult targets," said Benjamin Doranz, President of Integral Molecular. In the past year, Integral Molecular has entered research partnerships with numerous companies, including Merus N.V., Ono Pharmaceutical, and Daiichi Sankyo, who are leveraging the MPS Antibody Discovery Platform to obtain antibodies against hard to treat diseases.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (www.integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in membrane protein solutions, with a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and immuno-oncology targets. Built on the company's extensive experience optimizing membrane proteins, Integral Molecular's technology suite enables the isolation, characterization, and engineering of MAbs against otherwise intractable targets. The company currently has therapeutic programs focused on cancer, pain, immunity, and metabolic diseases.

Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, Director of Communications

215-966-6061

info@integralmolecular.com

www.integralmolecular.com

SOURCE Integral Molecular

Related Links

https://www.integralmolecular.com

