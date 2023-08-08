Philadelphia's Largest Fertility Provider Offers Premium Supplements to Aid Aspiring Parents in their Health, Wellness, and Fertility Goals

New study shows link between reproductive health and nutrition; Main Line Fertility offers expertly

formulated supplements to promote overall fertility health

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Fertility, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the Greater Philadelphia area, expands its holistic approach to patient care through its offering of NutraBloom®, a line of expertly formulated supplements that support individuals' health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond.

NutraBloom Products

Science has long shown a connection between nutrition, lifestyle, and reproductive health, with new research linking pro-inflammatory foods to a decline in fertility. NutraBloom's proprietary blends include high-quality antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may positively affect female and male fertility health, as studies have shown that these ingredients reduce the production of reactive oxygen species and repair cell damage.

Dr. Michael Glassner, Medical Director of Main Line Fertility, shares, "We know today that diet and lifestyle have a direct impact on fertility, and safe, effective supplements that use high-quality fertility-boosting ingredients may help aspiring parents optimize their reproductive health." Continues Glassner, "This holistic approach gives aspiring parents the opportunity to combine their wellness goals with their fertility journeys to reach optimal results."

Designed to make that journey healthy and simple, NutraBloom offers kits that are built to fit any lifestyle and lifecycle. These include Couple's Conception, Couple's Conception + PCOS, Men's Fertility Strength, PCOS Conception, PCOS Support, and Ovarian Support. The formulas within these kits are made up of ingredients that may be difficult to incorporate through diet alone, like CoQ10, folic acid, and lycopene, and which are essential to ideal reproductive health.

NutraBloom can be purchased at Main Line Fertility clinics in Bryn Mawr, West Chester, and Reading, Pennsylvania. The products can also be purchased online and shipped or picked up in clinic at mainlinefertility.com/nutrabloom-supplements.

About NutraBloom

Developed by leading fertility specialists, NutraBloom is a premier supplement line that supports individuals' health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond and is designed to make the journey towards wellness and fertility health simple and straightforward.

NutraBloom's expertly formulated supplements are made in the US with top-of-the-line, whole-food-based vitamins, and nutritional supplements. Each product is free of contaminants, never tested on animals, and evaluated for purity by an outside reference laboratory.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Main Line Fertility