Philadelphia's Nearly 70-Year-Old Wricley Nut Products Company Launches Philadelphia Nut Butter Direct-to-Consumer Brand

Trio of Pure Nut Butters Available in Peanut, Almond, and Cashew Made Fresh to Order on Pattison Avenue in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wricley Nut Products Company announced today that it has launched a new direct-to-consumer brand of pure ingredient nut butters. Named Philadelphia Nut Butter Company, the consumer brand will sell its peanut (salted or unsalted), almond, and cashew butters direct-to-consumer via its new website at www.PhiladelphiaNutButter.com.

Philadelphia Nut Butters: Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, and Cashew Butter

Headquartered on Pattison Avenue near the major league sports stadiums in Philadelphia, Wricley Nut Products is a processor and distributor of roasted nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes serving snack food distributors and ingredient suppliers throughout the United States for more than six decades.

All Philadelphia Nut Butters are made from fresh roasted nuts and packaged in house. They are vegan, dairy-free, Kosher, and shipped in 100% BPA-free recyclable plastic jars for a shatter-free delivery. Buyers of Peanut Butter can choose between all natural or salted; both offer nine grams of protein per serving. Cashew Butter and Almond Butter each offer seven grams of protein per serving.

"Over our more than six decades in business, we have built relationships with the top peanut, cashew, and almond handlers from around the world to ensure that only the finest products are used to make our pure nut butters," said Dan Comer, Owner and CEO, Philadelphia Nut Butter. "The Philadelphia Nut Butter manufacturing process is simple and seamless: we dry roast the nuts, ground them, and package them immediately to maintain freshness. When people ask why they taste so much better, I explain that it's the premium nuts we use combined with our uniquely fresh process that makes all the difference in the superior taste of our nut butters."

Where It All Began

The Wricley Products Company was founded by current CEO Dan Comer's grandfather in the 1940s who, along with Dan's father Ed, got his start bagging and selling salted peanuts to corner bars and taprooms in South Philadelphia. Ed Comer is credited with pioneering some of the country's first trail mixes in the 1970s to satisfy the demands of the health food movement. In the 1980s, Ed migrated from small batch roasting to continuous lines, while innovating the packaging of nuts to preserve freshness and taste. These changes proved to be revolutionary.

The addition of multiple roasters and nut butter mills, and the ability to process and distribute a wide range of products to snack food distributors and ingredient purveyors, led to more rapid growth.

"Before my Father passed away in 2014, one of his last pieces of business advice was to 'lean in to nut butters.' He was a true visionary when it came to the nut butter business," remembers Comer. "We chose the name Philadelphia Nut Butter Company for our consumer line of nut butters because it reflects the storied history of our family business in this city, and a recognition of the love and pride we feel for the city of Philadelphia – a city that has always loved my family back."

At first introduction, Philadelphia Nut Butter products will be sold exclusively via its website, and inside the store at Philadelphia Nut Butter headquarters on Pattison Avenue in Philadelphia. Each 26 oz jar of Philadelphia Peanut Butter is available for $13.00 + shipping; Cashew Butter is $22 + shipping; and Almond Butter is $23.50 + shipping. There is a Trio Bundle available for $52.65 + shipping.

About Philadelphia Nut Butter

Headquartered in South Philadelphia, PA, Philadelphia Nut Butter Company offers three varieties of pure nut butters, including: Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Cashew Butter. Owned by Wricley Nut Products Company, the company was Safe Quality Food Certified in 2017. To order, visit www.PhiladelphiaNutButter.com.

SOURCE Philadelphia Nut Butter Company