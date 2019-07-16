Philadelphia's Second GIANT Heirloom Market™ To Open August 2 In University City

CARLISLE, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIANT Food Stores announced today it will open its new GIANT Heirloom Market™ in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday, August 2 at 8 a.m. The store, located at 3401 Chestnut Street, is the second GIANT Heirloom Market to open in the city.

"The opening of our second GIANT Heirloom Market store reaffirms GIANT's continued commitment not only to the Philadelphia region, but also to our strategic investment in the city's urban core," said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. "We're thankful for the community's enthusiastic response to our first GIANT Heirloom Market in Graduate Hospital and look forward to introducing this innovative design and concept to University City next month."

Angel Cordero, a 20-year grocery veteran, has been appointed store manager of the University City GIANT Heirloom Market. Cordero also managed the successful opening of the first GIANT Heirloom Market. His strong customer service orientation, knowledge and expertise make him a clear choice to lead this next store opening.

"University City is the perfect neighborhood to bring GIANT Heirloom Market to – a vibrant, fast-paced community full of professionals and students looking for fresh, healthy, convenient food," said Cordero. "Just like GIANT Heirloom Market, the University City community is a neighborhood bursting with creativity and innovation, making for the perfect pairing. We can't wait to open our doors and get to know our new neighbors!"

GIANT Heirloom Market in University City

The 9,950 square-foot University City store – situated conveniently near Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the area's prestigious hospitals – will cater to its busy neighbors by offering a wide selection of high‐quality, fresh, local, and seasonal foods, convenient grab-and-go meals, a vast array of plant‐based foods, a large gluten-free section, and a curated selection of wine and beer, complete with a rapid bottle chiller, making it easy to bring a bottle of wine home or to a favorite BYOB. The store will also highlight GIANT's private-label brand Nature's Promise®.

To best meet the needs of its busy customers, the store will also offer GIANT Direct, Powered by Peapod. Through GIANT DIRECT, customers can access tens of thousands of items found in GIANT stores, all of which can be easily ordered online for next-day pick up or delivery. Online orders are carefully selected, bagged, and held at proper temperatures until the customer arrives at the store for pick up or accepts delivery at their home or office.

For added convenience, GIANT Heirloom Market customers are encouraged to shop how they want with the Scan It! mobile app, where they can save time, money and find meal inspiration, build a shopping list and check items off as they shop. Customers can also enjoy easy self checkout stations that are all named after local streets in the area.

The neighborhood's on-the-go students, faculty, administrators, and hospital personnel can enjoy a nutritious meal in the store's comfortable gathering space, complete with plenty of electronic device charging stations.

GIANT Heirloom Market will once again celebrate and feature local partnerships with Philadelphia‐area food purveyors including High Street on Market, Claudio Specialty Foods, and Isgro Pastries as well as a grind-your-own-beans option featuring locally-based One Village Coffee.

Additional highlights of the store include a sampling station to encourage the exploration of new flavors, an expanded fresh-made sushi department, a gourmet cheese section with pairing recommendations, kombucha on tap, and a do‐it‐yourself olive oil and vinegar blending station.

The store will operate 6 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week and will also employ approximately 50 full and part-time partners who are passionate about food and are willing to help customers find fresh, quality products.

The Story of GIANT Heirloom Market

GIANT Heirloom Market is a new store concept, format, and product mix specially designed for urban neighborhoods. GIANT Heirloom Market was the result of over a year of intense local focus group sessions, market research, and format exploration. While listening to the community's needs to determine the store's product variety, inspiration was also found abroad at contemporary, small grocery stores throughout Europe and Amsterdam.

The GIANT Heirloom Market format blends modern innovation and community focus, while delivering the quality expected by GIANT, to bring real, better-for-you food to its neighbors. Although GIANT Heirloom Market has a smaller footprint than other GIANT stores, the product selection, store layout, and technological upgrades have been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today's city-dwellers.

The first GIANT Heirloom Market opened on January 25 in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood in Philadelphia at 2303 Bainbridge Street. Two additional locations, one in the Northern Liberties neighborhood located at 1002 North Second Street, and one in Queen Village, at 201 South Street, are also planned.

To learn more about GIANT Heirloom Market, visit www.heirloommarket.com and like us on Facebook .

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, GIANT Food Stores is passionate about building strong families and healthy communities. With a customer-centric approach in all it does, GIANT serves millions of families across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia through its 180 neighborhood stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations and its online grocery ordering and delivery services. GIANT Food Stores is proud to employ more than 30,000 associates who believe in giving back to their community and over the last five years, GIANT, with the help of its customers and vendor partners, has proudly donated more than $100 million to local nonprofits. The GIANT Family of Brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, and GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

717-254-2971

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com

SOURCE GIANT Food Stores, LLC