Philanthropist & Attorney Thomas J. Henry Launches New Art and Music Experience "Austin Elevates"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and Attorney Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce, "Austin Elevates," a new community art and music experience, taking place November 8-9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

The two-day event is FREE to the public and will also benefit local nonprofit organizations the SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David's Foundation Community Fund.

To kick-off the two-day event, contemporary street artist Alec Monopoly, will publicly unveil a new mural dedicated to the Lone Star State on Friday, November 8 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Parlor and Yard (601 W 6th St, 78701). Monopoly's work has received international recognition by leading luxury brands, art galleries and celebrities. The mural unveiling will be followed by an exclusive invitation-only afterparty at Summit Rooftop Lounge (120 W 5th St, 78701) with a special performance by 'G-Eazy.'

Then on Saturday, November 9, "Austin Elevates" will continue with a special benefit concert at the Austin360 Amphitheatre (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, 78617) featuring live performances by recording artists 'KYGO' and 'Daddy Yankee'. All donated proceeds from the event will support the participating nonprofit organizations.

For more information please visit: AustinElevates.com

"Austin continues to be one of our nation's most popular destinations to experience the best in art and music. With this event, I hope to foster more unique talent in Austin in order to further elevate the community and support the amazing nonprofits making a cultural difference every day," said Attorney Thomas J. Henry.

About Thomas J. Henry Law Firm

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the country. The firm currently houses more than 175 attorneys and 350 supporting staff in six office locations across Texas in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin and Houston.

About Alec Monopoly

" Alec Monopoly " is the alias of an unidentified graffiti artist, originally from New York City. The artist has worked in the urban environments of New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Europe and throughout Asia using varied materials (including stencils, spray paint, epoxies, varnishes and newspapers) to subversively depict various iconic pop culture characters. Alec and his work have been covered by The Wall Street Journal, London Times, New York Post, Rolling Stone, Playboy Magazine, Billboard Magazine, Vibe, The Huffington Post, Complex Magazine, Juxtapoz and The Dirt Floor in addition to a myriad of art + lifestyle blogs.

About KYGO

KYGO is a world-renowned producer, songwriter, DJ and music marvel who has turned himself into an international sensation in unprecedented time. Most recently, he celebrated his sales achievements with a plaque at his sold-out headlining show at Barclay's Center on his "Kids In Love" Tour. The musical prodigy and producer/DJ has amassed over 13 billion combined audio and video streams worldwide.

About Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee is indisputably one of the modern era's major musical influences with more than 20 million albums sold and over 70 million loyal followers throughout his digital networks. Named one of the "Most Influential Hispanics" globally by CNN, People and Time Magazine, the "Big Boss" has enjoyed a successful career that has spanned almost two decades and has taken him from his native island of Puerto Rico as far as Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About G-Eazy

G-Eazy is a rapper and producer from Oakland, California. His first major-label album, These Things Happen, topped the US Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B as well as Top Rap Albums charts, earning him the number 3 spot on the US Billboard 200. His second studio album, When It's Dark Out, featuring the single "Me, Myself & I" followed suit, securing the top 10 spot on US Billboard Hot 100. His chart-topping success continued with his third album, The Beautiful & Damned, featuring "No Limit" which also reached the number 4 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. G-Eazy's next album, These Things Happen Too, is expected to be released later this year.

About SAFE Alliance

SAFE is a Central Texas nonprofit committed to providing safety, stability, and healing to anyone who has experienced violence and abuse. Locally, we provide housing, support services, and prevention programs to stop the cycle of violence. Globally, we engage in conversations that shape a culture free from violence and abuse.

About Superhero Kids

Superhero Kids was founded in December 2009 to specifically address quality of life issues for children and their families battling cancer and blood disorders at the Children's Blood and Cancer Center of Central Texas.

About St. David's Foundation Community Fund

St. David's Foundation Community Fund delivers the benefits of good health wherever and however they are needed, across the entire spectrum of health-related issues facing five-county areas in Central Texas (Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties). St David's makes grants to innovative organizations ready to solve problems and bring good health into reach for all our neighbors.

