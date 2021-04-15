Philanthropist and Advocate Rima Fakih Slaiby Appointed to World Food Program USA Board of Directors

"We are honored to welcome Rima to our Board and know that she will bring tremendous value to our organization. Rima is an inspiration to me each day, and I know that she will inspire others to support our mission," said Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA. "The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed nearly 272 million people into severe hunger, and they urgently need our help. We look forward to working with Rima to bring attention and funding to our mission so that we can save as many lives as possible."

Mrs. Slaiby said she is honored to join World Food Program USA's Board of Directors. She added: "The number of people struck by hunger across the world is horrifying and intolerable! It's a duty upon the privileged to use their fame to prevent their fellow humans from starving. I myself was born in a war-torn country; I know what it's like to worry about putting food on the table. I am truly honored to have been selected to collaborate with the WFP in its mission to defeat global hunger."

Born in Lebanon, Mrs. Slaiby and her family fled Lebanon's civil war when she was seven years old and immigrated to the United States for a better life. Profoundly influenced by the hardship and hunger her family experienced during the war, she dedicated her life to advocacy and helping others in need. As a Board member, she will bring awareness and understanding to the issues faced by vulnerable communities, particularly in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Mrs. Slaiby, who was raised in Dearborn, Michigan, rose to national prominence in 2010 when she became the first and only immigrant, Arab woman to be crowned Miss USA. In addition to serving on our Board, she is an Ambassador of the Children's Cancer Center Lebanon, Ambassador of School On Wheels Foundation, and a Board Member with Best Buddies International Foundation. Mrs. Slaiby resides in Los Angeles with her husband and three children.

Mrs. Slaiby and her husband, Wassim "SAL" Slaiby – Founder and CEO, SALXCO/XO Records – are passionate supporters and champions of the U.N. World Food Programme's mission. Mr. Slaiby manages an impressive roster of 45 plus artists, producers and songwriters, (including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, Bebe Rexha, and many more). In May 2020, they started a GoFundMe to raise funds for U.N. World Food Programme efforts in Lebanon, resulting in $120,000 in 24 hours. Following the August 2020 explosion at the port of Beirut, the pair launched the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign—in collaboration with World Food Program USA, Global Citizen, Red Cross Lebanon, and Children's Cancer Center Lebanon—to raise funds for blast victims. The campaign raised more than a $1 million.

About the United Nations World Food Programme/World Food Program USA

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/about-us.

SOURCE World Food Program USA

Related Links

https://www.wfpusa.org

