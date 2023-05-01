Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Blake Johnson, Founder of The Blake Johnson Alliance, Named Philanthropist of the Year by Los Angeles Business Journal 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blake Johnson Alliance is honored to announce that Blake Johnson has been named Philanthropist of the Year by the 2023 Los Angeles Business Journal Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Each year, the Los Angeles Business Journal Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards honors the amazing work of the nonprofit community, corporate citizens and businesses which donate their time, funds, and efforts to improving the communities they serve.

Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Blake Johnson

A Los Angeles resident for over twenty years, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Blake Johnson identified a need for more impactful and network-driven ways to promote the art of giving. In 2015, he established the Blake Johnson Alliance with the mission of taking a creative approach towards the advancement of Los Angeles-based youth. The goal is to provide children with access to education, arts, and sciences, and focuses on their social well-being and creating safe, healthy, supportive environments that allows them to succeed.

Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says, "It's with great pleasure that we recognize Blake Johnson as Philanthropist of the Year. Johnson's success as a Los Angeles-based business owner and his ongoing commitment to uplifting the youth of Los Angeles through the Blake Johnson Alliance embodies how we would like our leaders to support our community."

"My personal experience taught me that a high-quality education and the guidance of a mentor can change the trajectory of your life. I created the Blake Johnson Alliance to give children, like me, who lacked the financial means, access and the opportunity to realize their potential," says Blake Johnson, the founder of the Blake Johnson Alliance. "I'm extremely grateful to the Los Angeles Business Journal for recognizing the organization's ongoing commitment to creating a better future for the youth in Los Angeles."

Over the past eight years, the Blake Johnson Alliance has donated over $4 million to Southern California-based organizations committed to enriching the lives of Angelenos through mentorship, education, the arts and by providing critical medical services. These organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, for which Johnson has served as a Board Member since 2017, The Webb Schools, which he attended as a youth, Providence Saint John's Health Center, the Los Angeles Mission, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) where Johnson serves as an Acquisition and Collection Committee Member, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Los Angeles (NFTE LA), GO Campaign, Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, Sisters of Sojourn and many more.

About The Blake Johnson Alliance

The Blake Johnson Alliance was founded to change the way philanthropic institutions issue financial support to innovative companies and individuals. The Alliance's mission is to support organizations in the advancement of education, arts, sciences, and social well-being via regularly issued grants. To learn more about The Blake Johnson Alliance, visit https://www.theblakejohnsonalliance.com/.

