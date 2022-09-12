Philanthropist and Inventor Dr. Gary K. Michelson to Receive IPO Education Foundation's 2022 IP Champion Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPO Education Foundation (IPOEF) will award its 2022 IP Champion honor to Dr. Gary K. Michelson, a spiral surgeon, inventor, and founder of a network of foundations. The IP Champion award recognizes extraordinary leadership in advocating for the value of intellectual property to stimulate the progress of innovation.

A holder of more than 950 patents, Dr. Michelson has long championed a strong patent system and the value of IP protections. In 2016, he established the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (Michelson IP) at his education nonprofit the Michelson 20MM Foundation, providing free intellectual property educational resources for inventors and entrepreneurs, with a strong focus on underrepresented communities.

Michelson IP produces various free high-quality IP resources including an interactive digital text and introductory college textbook that makes patents, copyright, and trademarks understandable for students and non-lawyers. Michelson IP also developed an animated video series that breaks down the content into digestible 3-4 minute videos, and a comprehensive online course available at a global scale on the Udemy platform. More than 20,000 students worldwide have taken the course since it was introduced. Nearly 400 institutions have embedded Michelson IP's resources into their curricula.

In 2021, Michelson IP also partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to launch the HBCU IP Futures Collaborative, bringing IP curricula, resources, and grants to participating institutions. This year, one HBCU student who received IP education through the Collaborative went on to invent a fast food automation machine and file for a patent with the USPTO, which is currently reviewing the application.

Dr. Michelson will be honored for his IP education advocacy with the IP Champion Award at the 2022 IPOEF Awards on December 7 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. For tickets and information, visit IPOEF.org .

About IPO Education Foundation

Started in 2000, Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to educational and charitable activities designed to teach about the value of intellectual property rights and encourage innovation. The Foundation is committed to promoting an understanding and respect of intellectual property rights and their value for society. To learn more visit www.ipoef.org . IPO Education Foundation is a subsidiary of Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

