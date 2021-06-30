Philanthropist And Podcast Host Gives Away First $1,000 In #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway

The #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway is a collaborative initiative between Fredrick D. Scott LLC and The Scott Family Foundation Intl. that will provide immediate and ongoing cash assistance monthly at random, a minimum of $1,000, to the winners of the giveaway through his #GetRealWoke Podcast. To be eligible to participate, a person only need be a member of the #GetRealWoke Podcast LiveChat Community and be watching the #GetRealWoke Podcast at the time of a #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway announcement. Each time the announcement is made, Fredrick will drop the link to his Podcast Studio in the Community tab of the #GetRealWoke Podcast Page (only LiveChat members will be able to access it), the first three people into the studio will be brought on live, one at a time, to tell the LiveChat community about themselves and what they would do with the money if they are the chosen winner. Once all three participants have had a chance to speak to the LiveChat community, the LiveChat community will vote for who they think should receive the money. The winner will be brought back on live and Fredrick will PayPal them their winnings immediately. Because the LiveChat community chooses the winner each time, there is no limit to how many times a person can be selected as the winner.

"I am deeply honored, humbled and excited to have been able, through the #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway, to play a small part in the growth and expansion of Trap Co and more, to be able to deploy our family's capital to support our community's business owners and aspiring business owners, Scott said. I am especially excited to be doing our part to provide the programs and initiatives that the community really needs to be able to elevate as a collective and begin to create our own equity, our own opportunities and our own financial stability. I look forward to many many more cash giveaways and the impact that we will make in the lives of the people in our community!

You can learn more about the #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway here: https://youtu.be/uF1UU02LeTA

About Fredrick D. Scott:

Fredrick D. Scott is the CEO of The Scott Family Office Intl. A single-family office structure from which Fredrick stewards his family's assets. He is also the Chairman of the Board for the New York City–based foundation, The Scott Family Foundation Intl., a Civil Society Organization (CSO) and member of the United Nations Global Compact. Fredrick is a private equity investor, business consultant, philanthropist and a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine. Named one of Ebony magazine's "Top 30 Under 30" in May 2010 at the age of 25, Fredrick was, at the time, the youngest African American hedge fund founder in history.

Fredrick is the pioneer of the #GetRealWoke movement. Designed to foster economic stability, viability, and the uplifting of disenfranchised communities of color by providing financial literacy, business development and financial support programs and initiatives through his #GetRealWoke Podcast and The Scott Family Foundation Intl. You can learn more about Fredrick and these initiatives and programs by visiting https://fredrickdscott.com, on Instagram: @getrealwoke and by visiting the #GetRealWoke Podcast at: https://www.youtube.com/getrealwokepodcast

