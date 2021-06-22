Philanthropist And Podcast Host To Give Away $1,000 And Up Monthly With New #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway

The #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway is a collaborative initiative between Fredrick D. Scott LLC and The Scott Family Foundation Intl. that will provide immediate and ongoing cash assistance monthly at random, a minimum of $1,000, to the winners of the giveaway through his #GetRealWoke Podcast. To be eligible to participate, a person only need be a member of the #GetRealWoke Podcast LiveChat Community and be watching the #GetRealWoke Podcast at the time of a #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway announcement. Each time the announcement is made, Fredrick will drop the link to his Podcast Studio in the Community tab of the #GetRealWoke Podcast Page (only LiveChat members will be able to access it), the first three people into the studio will be brought on live, one at a time, to tell the LiveChat community about themselves and what they would do with the money if they are the chosen winner. Once all three participants have had a chance to speak to the LiveChat community, the LiveChat community will vote for who they think should receive the money. The winner will be brought back on live and Fredrick will PayPal them their winnings immediately. Because the LiveChat community chooses the winner each time, there is no limit to how many times a person can be selected as the winner.

"For years I have assessed our community to find the core issues that prevent us from progressing as a collective," said Fredrick. "I have come to the conclusion that, while the lack of consistent, credible, financial literacy and business development education is a leading factor; the biggest issue is that we lack consistent, impactful, long-term financial support resources, programs and initiatives within our community to assist those in need in their time of need! Studies show that when these types of programs exist within a community, that community thrives collectively, long-term. Having grown up in a poor home and having been homeless myself in the past, I know firsthand that poverty is a blanket that smothers dreams, goals, ambition and long-term vision! With Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Stimulus Assistance and Rent Mortarium's coming to an end very soon, now more than ever, our community needs real solutions to help them navigate through what will be a very very difficult time ahead. In light of this, instead of being another voice highlighting the problem, I decided to simply execute and provide real solutions that impact our community in the way needed using my own resources to do so. The #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway is just the first (and what I hope will be a meaningful) step in a long-range plan myself and my family foundation have in place to combat the issues our community faces in its journey toward growth, progress, elevation and the search for true equity!"

You can learn more about the #Learn2Earn Cash Giveaway here: https://youtu.be/uF1UU02LeTA

About Fredrick D. Scott:

Fredrick D. Scott is the CEO of The Scott Family Office Intl. A single-family office structure from which Fredrick stewards his family's assets. He is also the Chairman of the Board for the New York City–based foundation, The Scott Family Foundation Intl., a Civil Society Organization (CSO) and member of the United Nations Global Compact. Fredrick is a private equity investor, business consultant, philanthropist and a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine. Named one of Ebony magazine's "Top 30 Under 30" in May 2010 at the age of 25, Fredrick was, at the time, the youngest African American hedge fund founder in history.

Fredrick is the pioneer of the #GetRealWoke movement. Designed to foster economic stability, viability, and the uplifting of disenfranchised communities of color by providing financial literacy, business development and financial support programs and initiatives through his #GetRealWoke Podcast and The Scott Family Foundation Intl. You can learn more about Fredrick and these initiatives and programs by visiting https://fredrickdscott.com, on Instagram: @getrealwoke and by visiting the #GetRealWoke Podcast at: https://www.youtube.com/getrealwokepodcast

SOURCE Fredrick D. Scott LLC

Related Links

https://fredrickdscott.com/

