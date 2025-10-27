Philanthropist Bob Fisch Gifts $1.5 Million to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to Name Presentation Hall in Recently Opened Joyce F. Brown Academic Building

"Bob Fisch Presentation Hall" is one of the first spaces in the building named for a donor

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), part of the State University of New York (SUNY) and a global leader in creative education, today announced that Bob Fisch - philanthropist, retail entrepreneur, motivational author, and FIT Foundation Board member - has gifted $1.5 million to the college. This generous contribution will fund the naming of the brand-new Presentation Hall in FIT's recently opened Joyce F. Brown Academic Building, a 10-story, 100,000-plus-square foot state-of-the-art facility designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation among students, faculty, and industry. The Bob Fisch Presentation Hall is one of first spaces in the building named for a donor.

Bob Fisch with FIT President Joyce F. Brown outside the “Bob Fisch Presentation Hall.” Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"It is fitting that the Bob Fisch Presentation Hall, one of the first named spaces in our new building, bears the name of an individual who has demonstrated his personal commitment to the success of innovative and creative young entrepreneurs," said Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT. "His generosity has not only enriched the lives and careers of our students but has expanded the impact and influence of our business programs on the retail industry. This dedication represents not only the spirit of philanthropy but also the enduring partnership between FIT and those who believe in the power of education to transform lives."

"When considering how I could contribute to this remarkable new building, I immediately connected with the Presentation Hall as a place where students could build their confidence and prepare for their careers," said Bob Fisch. "It is a privilege to help create that opportunity, and I'm excited to continue partnering with FIT to advance our shared goals. For me, giving back is about more than financial support—it's about mentorship, collaboration, and helping students make the transition from their time at FIT to the next stages of their careers."

A longtime champion of the college, Fisch has influenced hundreds of FIT students and alumni through countless hours dedicated to mentoring and providing one-on-one guidance and support. Further advancing his commitment to empowering the next generation of creative leaders through intergenerational mentoring, Fisch—former CEO and chairman of rue21—has, since 2021, presented annual financial awards, designated the Bob Fisch Awards for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

These awards recognize and support outstanding students in both the Fashion Design and Global Business Management masters' programs. His fireside chats continue to inspire students, as does his signature phrase: "I teach them business. They teach me life."

Designed by SHoP Architects and located on 28th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, the Bob Fisch Presentation Hall - featuring 146 seats and set to become a cornerstone of the dynamic new learning environment - will host presentations, lectures, and events, in addition to welcoming prospective students during sessions led by FIT Admissions. The hall is visible from the street and adjacent to a soaring, light-filled atrium, encouraging interaction between FIT and New York City.

Funding for the Joyce F. Brown Academic Building has been provided by New York State and New York City, as well as a distinguished group of FIT friends and supporters.

Funding for the Joyce F. Brown Academic Building has been provided by New York State and New York City, as well as a distinguished group of FIT friends and supporters.

About Bob Fisch

Bob Fisch is recognized as a pioneering merchant for his bold and successful innovations in value-priced, fast fashion retailing, notably at rue21. Fisch is the founder and former chairman and CEO of rue21 and took the company from bankruptcy to a fast-track winning streak that included a hot-stock IPO, building a national network of 1,200 stores and a billion-dollar-plus value. He is also a long-term board member of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Fisch's proven management practices and motivational skills have resulted in a unique mutual-mentoring relationship with millennials in the workplace. He formed a millennial advisory board, which also served as a consulting body for his 2019 book release, Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, and his current book, Get a Life: A Roadmap to Rule the World, which led to him becoming a Forbes best-selling author. Fisch is currently president of RNFGroup, a consulting company focused on the assessment and evaluation of retail and other business enterprises, as well as providing mentoring services to existing management of these companies.

About FIT

A part of the State University of New York (SUNY), FIT has been a leader in career education inart, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing approximately 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, Daniel Roseberry, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina García, editor-in-chief of Elle.

