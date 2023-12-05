Philanthropist Lauren Sánchez and Recording Artist Camila Cabello Unite to Enhance Holiday Season for Reunified Families

"When my family and I immigrated to Miami, it was so hard being away from our culture and loved ones in Cuba," said Cabello. "Meeting other families who had similar journeys helped us put down roots in Miami, the incredible home it remains for us today. Florida's diversity and culture make it one of the most special places in the world and we need to protect that. I am so grateful to Lauren and our nonprofit partners for helping us come together during the holidays to support reunified families who have been able to make Miami home."

Miami welcomes thousands of immigrants per year with their community accounting for over 54% of Miami residents according to recent census data ( Source ). Sánchez is eager to spread a message of joy, inclusion and support for her future home state of Florida. Camila's work, alongside Sánchez's advocacy, allows these intergenerational households breathing room during the holidays so they can focus on their families and fulfilling their basic needs.

"Every child deserves a strong and loving family to foster their growth," said Lauren Sánchez. "I am proud to be a part of the work This Is About Humanity continues to do, and to support these families as they reunify this holiday season. Together, we are making a difference by bringing families back together and building strong communities of individuals who will continue to advocate for future generations."

This Is About Humanity , a Los Angeles based humanitarian organization gathered resources with local Miami partners - Miami Freedom Project and Catholic Legal Services. Miami Freedom Project aims to transform Miami's political culture through educational outreach, communication strategies, and more to enhance all its resident's futures. Catholic Legal Services, a non-profit agency, focuses on justice and the alleviation of human miseries through equal access to the justice system and necessary legal services.

In addition to her support for this holiday event, Sánchez made an extraordinary donation of $1 million dollars to This Is About Humanity in 2022 which championed initiatives including This is About Humanity food-relief kitchen, a collaborative kitchen in conjunction with Fundacion Tijuana Sin Hambre and the International Community Foundation, that currently serves 3,100 meals to 19 shelters daily and is on track to serve 1 million meals a year. This year's This Is About Humanity 5th Annual Soirée raised over $1 million.

About This Is About Humanity

This Is About Humanity is a community of allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about and supporting separated and reunified families and children at the US-Mexico border. TIAH's fiduciary sponsor is the International Community Foundation. The International Community Foundation is a 501(C)(3) Nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 33-0457858

About Catholic Legal Services

Catholic Legal Services, Archdiocese of Miami focuses exclusively on helping poor immigrants obtain asylum, establish legal residency, become citizens, reunite families and understand immigration law and policies by providing public education. As a provider of legal assistance and representation for immigrants, refugees, and impoverished people in South Florida, CLS provides a full range of immigration-related legal services, from initial advice, to assistance, to full representation, to a low-income clientele.

About Miami Freedom Project

Miami Freedom Project is working to create a more just and equitable Miami through outreach, education and movement building at the intersection of political, cultural, and spiritual life.

