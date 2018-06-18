Philanthropists, Celebrities and Athletes Unite to Raise Funds for Up2Us Sports at annual Gala

"We started this organization with the goal of changing kids' lives using sports and coaching as an avenue to do so," said Paul Caccamo, founder and CEO of Up2Us Sports. "Sports is and will continue to be a vital component of youth development, and the 2018 Gala just reaffirmed the importance of our work and commitment to this cause."

The gala honored impactful players in coaching and the sports industry. Honorees included Kathy Carter, founding member of MLS and former president of Soccer United Marketing, and Ahmad Nassar, president of NFL Players Inc., who received the Legacy Awards.

Up2Us Sports also honored hometown hero, Tayquan Faulkner, Up2Us Sports coach at Curtis High School in Staten Island, with the Coach of the Year Award. Faulkner, after tragically losing his father at the age of 15, met Joe Baratta, his math teacher and football coach. Baratta served as a mentor and ally throughout his teenage years, which led to Faulkner following in his footsteps and becoming an Up2Us Sports coach.

"When I was introduced to Up2Us Sports, I knew I had to get involved," said Dan Mannix, CEO of CSM LeadDog and Up2Us Sports board chair. "Particularly since Paul Caccamo's dad was my travel team soccer coach, I know firsthand the positive impact that coaches can have on young kids."

Other distinguished guests included Sandra Bernhard, Famke Janssen, Michele Hicks, Sugar Rodgers, Dana Goldberg, Adam Rosante, Adam Glassman, Jill Demling, Amy Wesson, Collette Smith, Kim Vandenberg, Jojo Starbuck, Sharon Monplaisir and Michelob ULTRA influencers Adam Rosante and Dale Moss.

About Up2Us Sports

Established in 2010, Up2Us Sports is a national non-profit dedicated to inspiring youth to achieve their potential by providing them with coaches trained in positive youth development. The organization does this by identifying, training and supporting coaches who bring sports-based youth development to the most underserved communities. Its AmeriCorps coaching program is the first national service program that challenges young adults to give back to their communities through a year of service as coach-mentors. Up2Us Sports' research, training and on-the-ground initiatives empower sports programs across the country to become a united force for meaningful change. To date, Up2Us Sports has reached more than 400,000 youth by placing over 2,000 coaches in underserved urban communities.

