Philanthropists, Celebrities and Athletes Unite to Raise over $400,000 for Up2Us Sports at annual Gala

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up2Us Sports, a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring youth through coaching and sports, welcomed celebrities and pro athletes to its annual gala at Guastavino's in New York City on Wednesday.

The star-studded event raised more than $400,000 to support the organization, which will go towards training coaches in sports-based youth development and placing them in under-resourced communities.

"At its core, Up2Us Sports is committed to positively impacting the lives of children in communities across the U.S. through sports and coaching," said Paul Caccamo, Founder and CEO of Up2Us Sports. "The Up2Us Sports Gala is an evening for people to come together, recognize and support both our mission and the people that carry it out every single day."

New York Times columnist David Brooks received the Legacy Award for his work promoting the power of relationships to help individuals and communities thrive. Brooks was recognized for his efforts as Executive Director of Weave: The Social Fabric Project , an initiative focused on drawing attention to organizations that are effectively healing social divisions and creating a network to allow for planning, dialogue, and action.

Up2Us Sports also honored Yonkers native Tiffany Corselli, an Up2Us Sports coach at Kids in the Game in New York City, with the coveted Coach of the Year Award. Corselli was recognized for her positive impact on the youth she coaches everyday. In addition to coaching for Up2Us Sports, Tiffany coached kids overseas as a Victory Scholar for Sport Changes Life and served as a mentor during her college basketball career at Niagara University by volunteering in the local community.

"When I think back to my childhood, some of my fondest memories took place on the field with my soccer coach Al Caccamo who impacted my development on and off the field," said Dan Mannix, CEO of CSM North America and Up2Us Sports Board Chairman. "I know the positive impact that sports and coaching can have on kids, and I feel incredibly lucky to be supporting Up2Us Sports in its mission to do just that."

Other distinguished guests included former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash, first African American female coach in the NFL and Up2US Sports Ambassador Collette V. Smith, actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard, actress Gretchen Mol, and Michelob ULTRA influencers Kenny Santucci and Dale Moss.

About Up2Us Sports

Established in 2010, Up2Us Sports is the nationwide leader in engaging, training and supporting sports coaches to transform youth, programs and communities. Their AmeriCorps coaching program is the first national service program that challenges young adults to give back to their communities through a year of service as coach-mentors. Up2Us Sports' research, training and on-the-ground initiatives empower sports programs across the country to become a united force for meaningful change. To date, Up2Us Sports has reached nearly 500,000 youth by placing more than 2,600 coaches in underserved urban communities.

