Philanthropists Jim and Kay Mabie Named Recipients of Prestigious Trailblazer Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cara Chicago, a nonprofit leader in poverty alleviation, is privileged to recognize philanthropists and entrepreneurs Jim and Kay Mabie at the upcoming Cara Gala presented by Jim & Kay Mabie and The Kadens Family Foundation on Friday, April 17, 2020. The Mabies will receive the Trailblazer Award for their commitment to the vitality of the social fabric of Chicago and beyond.

Jim and Kay Mabie. (Courtesy of Cara Chicago/The Chicago High School for the Arts)

"Jim and Kay Mabie have spent decades selflessly giving themselves in the service of others. Much like our founder, Tom Owens, the Mabies are pillars of Chicago's civic community and their support the past 15 years has guaranteed that hundreds of people found their pathway out of poverty," says Maria Kim, President and CEO of Cara. "We cannot be more humbled to have them as a part of our community and proud to recognize this couple as this year's Trailblazer Award recipients."

Cara graduate Philile Mabuza will also be recognized with the Jesse Teverbaugh Distinguished Alumni Award. This award, given annually, celebrates a graduate who is a shining example of the outcome of Cara's training. Mabuza started her Cara journey in May 2016 when she came to the United States from Swaziland, where she was seeking asylum while fleeing domestic violence. A standout student, Mabuza was first placed in a job with Northwestern Memorial Foundation. Today, she has built stability for herself and her two children.

Amy and Pete Kadens will serve as hosts for the Cara Gala. The evening event will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago located at 900 N. Michigan Ave. along Chicago's Magnificent Mile. With more than 550 expected attendees, the Cara Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening.

In addition to Presenting Sponsors Jim & Kay Mabie and The Kadens Family Foundation, lead sponsors for the fifth annual Cara Gala include The Beebe Family, Deloitte, MillerCoors, Northwestern Medicine, The Owens Foundation, Sidley, United Airlines, Advanced Group, ATG, CA Residential, the Conroy Family, Dan and Vicki Brennan, The Habitat Company, Janet Dell, JLL, and Twin Lake.

Sponsorships for the Cara Gala are available at CaraChicago.org

