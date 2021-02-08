Philanthropists Rally to Support Invisible International's Efforts to Alleviate Suffering from Invisible Illnesses Through Innovation, Education and Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its first anniversary, Invisible International has established itself as a mobilizing force that unites problem solvers to create awareness around invisible illnesses. In under 12 months, the foundation has organized a competition to improve public education about tick-borne illnesses, launched an accredited educational platform for physicians, and started a database of patient-focused resources.

These achievements were made through transformational gifts from supporters like Ali Hewson, Dr. Mark and Eileen Lovell, and Valerie and Frank Montecalvo. Hewson is best known for co-founding EDUN fashion and Nude Skincare. Dr. Lovell is the internationally recognized concussion expert who developed the groundbreaking ImPACT Test. His wife, Eileen, is a public health advocate who has served for nearly two decades with National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliates. The Montecalvos are the CEO and COO, respectively, of Bayshore Recycling, one of the most progressive and vertically-integrated recycling facilities in the U.S.

Led by Medical Director Dr. Nev Zubcevik, DO, and Executive Director Laura Lott, who were previously affiliated with Harvard Medical School and MIT Hacking Medicine Institute, Invisible International is working toward a paradigm shift for the treatment of invisible illnesses, including tick-borne disease, chronic illnesses, mental health conditions, homelessness, and addiction.

INNOVATION

Invisible International introduced the Lovell Platform for Innovation that orchestrated the first-ever Tick-borne Illness Virtual Hackathon . With final projects submitted in October 2020, there are more than 50 participants and 10 teams working on solutions and receiving mentoring and support.

EDUCATION

With better physician education, delays in the diagnosis of Lyme disease could be significantly shortened, saving money and lives. In six months, the Montecalvo Foundation launched an accredited Platform for Tick-borne Illness Education to deliver continuing education courses to physicians.

RESEARCH

The organization also designed Tick Bytes, the first multi-institutional tick-borne Illness and COVID-19 Data Repository. Harnessing data from 10 sites, a team of experts will publish studies that will validate patient experience and identify protocols. Approved by the Institutional Review Board, the study is seeking support of $10 million.

MOVING FORWARD

Invisible International is launching the following programs:

Strong Families & COVID-19 – Aims to nurture families living at or below the poverty level in L.A. County by providing debit cards for basic supplies and food, in-home occupational therapy and mental health screenings, and weekly tutoring for K-12 students.

Disaster Relief: California Wildfires – Provides direct payments and housing construction for families who have been displaced due to wildfires, as well as building sustainable housing solutions. There are plans to expand the program to a national scale to assist in solving homelessness.

Maternal Mental Health Program – Aims to educate women and their partners about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, successfully bridge a transition into parenthood, and more. Projects include in-home occupational therapy, patient-facing interventions, and a future smartphone app.

About Invisible International

Invisible International is a registered 501c3 based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a mission to eliminate suffering from invisible illnesses and marginalization through innovation, education and research. Our team consists of Harvard- and Stanford-trained physicians among other highly qualified professionals who work together to advance science and access to quality and evidence-based patient care.

