Philatron Introduces Extra Flexible Large-Size Building and Construction Cables

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire & Cable, a proud leader in the wire and cable manufacturing industry, is excited to announce its revolutionary Extra Flexible Large-Size Building and Construction Cables, engineered to deliver unmatched flexibility, durability, and performance. These cables represent a game-changing solution for modern building projects, providing efficiency and reliability in even the most demanding applications.

Philaflex™ Single Conductor Power Cable: Built for Versatility



Philatron's Philaflex™ Power Cable, UL Type THW-2, offers superior flexibility, allowing for faster and easier installation while reducing labor burdens associated with stiff cables and tight bends. Ideal for applications in commercial buildings, data centers, airport expansions, power generation, and industrial installations, this cable excels in diverse environments, from indoor switchboards to outdoor raceways and cable trays. Key features include:

Ultimate Flexibility: Soft annealed copper and high-dielectric strength insulation for seamless installation.

Soft annealed copper and high-dielectric strength insulation for seamless installation. Enhanced Durability: Sunlight, oil, and abrasion resistance, with performance in wet and dry locations.

Sunlight, oil, and abrasion resistance, with performance in wet and dry locations. Wide Range of Sizes: Available from 8 AWG to 1000 MCM.

Available from to 1000 MCM. Direct Burial Approved: Engineered to withstand the elements with ease.

Engineered to withstand the elements with ease. Made in the USA : Guaranteed quality backed by UL certifications.

Philaflex™ Tray Cable: Strength Meets Flexibility

The Philaflex™ Tray Cable is a top choice for contractors requiring ultimate flexibility, reliable and easy-to-install tray cables for demanding environments. With 600 volts - UL Type THW-2 inners and a PVC jacket, this cable provides exceptional performance in commercial and industrial installations, including cable trays, ducts, and wireways. Key highlights include:

Innovative Construction: Planetary cabling design prevents twisting, while a nylon rip cord simplifies stripping.

Planetary cabling design prevents twisting, while a nylon rip cord simplifies stripping. Built for Harsh Conditions: Resistant to sunlight, oil, flame, and water, with a robust -40°C to +105°C operating range.

Resistant to sunlight, oil, flame, and water, with a robust -40°C to +105°C operating range. Range of Sizes: Available from 8 AWG to 1000 MCM, including TC-ER-JP rated cables for enhanced reliability.

Available from to 1000 MCM, including TC-ER-JP rated cables for enhanced reliability. Eco-Friendly: RoHS compliant and designed to reduce replacement cycles.

RoHS compliant and designed to reduce replacement cycles. Standards: ICEA S-73-532; ICEA S-95-658; UL 1277; UL 83 UL listed E-128448

Discover the Philaflex™ Advantage



To learn more about Philatron's Extra Flexible Large-Size Building and Construction Cables, visit our website at www.philatron.com or contact our team directly at 800-421-3547. Experience the difference that Philaflex™ cables can make in your next project—where flexibility meets reliability.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Philatron is an ISO & IATF Certified manufacturer, proudly delivering high-performance, American-made solutions. With 50+ years of expertise, Philatron specializes in designing and producing innovative wire and cable products that prioritize durability, safety, and sustainability, while meeting the diverse needs and budgets of its clients. From concept to completion, Philatron stands as a trusted partner for industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.philatron.com.

