Philatron Wire & Cable Advancing Next-Generation Charging Infrastructure for Fleet and Public EV Networks at ACT Expo May 4-7, 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced wire and cable technologies, will showcase its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging cable solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2026, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center EXPO Hall. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2312 to explore Philatron's innovative EV charging cable technologies designed to support the rapidly expanding global EV infrastructure market.

Act Expo May 4-7, 2026

As electrification accelerates across transportation sectors, Philatron's engineering team is delivering cable solutions optimized for ultra-fast charging systems, commercial fleet electrification, and next-generation megawatt charging standards expected to scale significantly through 2027.

Next-Generation EV Charging Cable Technology

At ACT Expo 2026, Philatron will highlight a portfolio of high-performance EV power cables engineered for durability, flexibility, and high-current charging environments, including:

Ultra-Flexible Subzero EV Charging Cables: Designed for demanding operating environments, these cables maintain flexibility in extreme temperatures while delivering exceptional resistance to abrasion, chemicals, ozone, and mechanical stress.

Designed for demanding operating environments, these cables maintain flexibility in extreme temperatures while delivering exceptional resistance to abrasion, chemicals, ozone, and mechanical stress. UL-Listed TYPE EVJE 300V and TYPE EVE 600V/1000V Power Cables: Built to meet rigorous safety and performance standards, these cables support reliable power transmission for residential, commercial, and fleet charging infrastructure.

Built to meet rigorous safety and performance standards, these cables support reliable power transmission for residential, commercial, and fleet charging infrastructure. High-Power Liquid-Cooled Charging Cables: Optimized for ultra-fast charging networks and next-generation Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) used by electric trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles.

Philatron's EV cable solutions are engineered to support the increasing power density of charging stations, enabling faster charging times while maintaining reliability in high-duty cycle environments.

Positioned for 2027 EV Infrastructure Growth

Global EV adoption is projected to accelerate dramatically through 2027 as governments and private industry invest heavily in charging infrastructure. Market analysts forecast rapid expansion in:

Fleet electrification for logistics and heavy-duty transport

for logistics and heavy-duty transport High-power DC fast charging corridors

fast charging corridors Megawatt charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles

infrastructure for commercial vehicles Public charging networks supporting long-distance travel

Philatron's advanced cable designs deliver higher conductivity, superior mechanical flexibility, and long service life, all essential for high-utilization charging stations. With more than five decades of engineering expertise, Philatron continues to innovate to meet the needs of EV charging manufacturers, infrastructure developers, electrical distributors, and fleet operators.

American Manufacturing Supporting Clean Transportation & Data Centers

As an ISO- and IATF-certified manufacturer, Philatron maintains strict quality standards while producing advanced cable solutions in the United States. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities include copper drawing, roping and cabling, extrusion and injection molding, coiling and custom engineering. This vertically integrated approach enables Philatron to deliver custom EV cable and Data Center solutions with rapid design cycles and consistent quality, supporting the growing North American EV and AI ecosystems.

Visit Philatron at Booth #2312 at ACT Expo 2026

Industry professionals attending ACT Expo 2026 are encouraged to meet Philatron's engineering and sales teams and learn how the company's advanced cable solutions support next-generation infrastructure projects across multiple high-growth sectors. In addition to EV charging systems, Philatron's technologies are engineered for AI and hyperscale data centers, commercial fleet electrification, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, and high-performance power distribution networks—markets that demand superior reliability, flexibility, and thermal performance as global electrification accelerates toward 2027.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Philatron Wire and Cable has been a pioneer in American manufacturing for over 52 years producing high-performance wire and cable solutions for demanding industrial applications. Known for its innovation, engineering expertise, and commitment to quality, Philatron serves customers across transportation, energy, infrastructure, military, and advanced technology sectors. Philatron continues to uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, performance, and innovation, serving as a pivotal OEM in the global wire and cable industry.

For information about the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, visit https://www.actexpo.com/

SOURCE Philatron Wire and Cable