Philatron Wire and Cable Revolutionizes Heavy-Duty Trucking with New Stallion Brand 3-in-1 Coiled Assemblies Backed by a 3-Year Warranty

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a leader in innovative electrical and cable solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Stallion Brand 3-in-1 Coiled Air and Electrical Assembly. Engineered specifically for the heavy-duty trucking market, this premium solution is designed to eliminate the high maintenance costs, safety hazards, and frequent failures associated with traditional 3-in-1 straight lines. To demonstrate its unmatched durability, Philatron is backing the Stallion Brand assembly with an industry-leading 3-year warranty. Note some fleets have reported 15 years of usage of Stallion coiled air hoses without failure.

Stallion Brand 3 in 1 Combo Assembly.

Failure Points of 3-in-1 Straight Hose & Cable Assemblies

Heavy-duty trucking fleets and owner-operators that transitioned to 3-in-1 straight hose and cables assemblies have a specific set of operational complaints and failure points. The primary complaints include:

1. High Tension and Kinking on Sharp Turns

The Problem : Unlike coiled lines that naturally expand and contract, straight rubber hoses rely entirely on a mechanical pogo stick, tracker bar, or spring hanger system to handle slack.

: Unlike coiled lines that naturally expand and contract, straight rubber hoses rely entirely on a mechanical pogo stick, tracker bar, or spring hanger system to handle slack. The Complaint: During tight maneuvers—such as a 90-degree dock backing or sharp city turns—the straight lines can max out their length. Fleets complain that this high tension causes the air lines to kink right at the fittings, crimping off air flow, or snapping completely at the tractor or trailer connection points.

2. Sagging, Chafing, and Tire Catching

The Problem : Straight assemblies require precise length spec'ing (typically 12, 15, or 20 feet). If the line is slightly too long for the tractor's configuration, or if the suspension spring loses elasticity over time, the center of the heavy bundle sags.

: Straight assemblies require precise length spec'ing (typically 12, 15, or 20 feet). If the line is slightly too long for the tractor's configuration, or if the suspension spring loses elasticity over time, the center of the heavy bundle sags. The Complaint: A sagging straight bundle frequently drags on the catwalk or, worse, gets caught by the back of the tractor tires or inside the duals during turns. This quickly rubs a hole through the spiral wrap and into the rubber air lines, triggering immediate Department of Transportation (DOT) out-of-service violations.

3. Spiral Wrap Debris Trapping and Abrasion

The Problem : The "spoon-cut" plastic spiral wrap is designed to bundle the three lines neatly together.

: The "spoon-cut" plastic spiral wrap is designed to bundle the three lines neatly together. The Complaint: Fleets operating in harsh winter climates or off-road environments note that sand, road salt, dirt, and ice get trapped inside the spiral wrap. Over time, the vibration of the truck causes this trapped grit to act like sandpaper, abrading the outer jackets of the electrical cable and air hoses until they leak or short out.

4. Labor-Intensive Component Replacement

The Problem : In a traditional loose or coiled setup, if a single air line develops a leak, you replace just that one line.

: In a traditional loose or coiled setup, if a single air line develops a leak, you replace just that one line. The Complaint: While the 3-in-1 straight wrap keeps the deck neat, replacing a single damaged component on the road is highly frustrating. Drivers or technicians must unwrap feet of tightly bound spiral plastic, pull out the bad line, drop in the new one, and re-wrap the entire heavy bundle by hand. Because this is so labor-intensive, fleets often end up replacing the entire $130–$180 assembly even if only one hose is damaged.

5. Excessive Weight and Strain on Hangers

The Problem : Combining two thick heavy-duty rubber air lines, a 7-way green ABS power cable, thick rubber handles, and a rigid plastic spiral wrap creates a very heavy total assembly.

: Combining two thick heavy-duty rubber air lines, a 7-way green ABS power cable, thick rubber handles, and a rigid plastic spiral wrap creates a very heavy total assembly. The Complaint: The sheer weight of a straight 3-in-1 assembly puts a massive amount of downward gravitational pull on the pogo stick or tender spring. Fleets report frequent breakage of the hanger hardware or snap-clips. When the hardware fails, the heavy straight bundle instantly drops onto the sharp edges of the catwalk.

The Stallion Brand Coil 3-in-1 solution solves these pain points by integrating two coiled air lines and one coiled electrical line into a single, high-performance package. The engineered coiled design delivers superior memory retention, ensuring the lines stay organized and safely suspended high above the deck plate, even through the tightest turns.

Built to Outlast the Most Extreme Environments

Trucking fleets operate in punishing environments, from freezing arctic winters to blistering desert heat. Traditional rubber and plastic lines stiffen, crack, and fail under these conditions. The Stallion Brand assembly features an advanced, proprietary material formulation engineered to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from a bone-chilling -85°F (-65°C) all the way up to 260°F (127°C). This extreme thermal resistance prevents kinking in the cold and sagging in the heat, guaranteeing reliable air delivery and electrical connectivity year-round.

Key Features and Benefits of the Philatron Stallion Brand 3-in-1 Coiled Assembly:

Premium Coiled Design: Features two coiled air lines and one coiled electrical line that automatically retract, preventing sagging, tangling, and dragging.

Features two coiled air lines and one coiled electrical line that automatically retract, preventing sagging, tangling, and dragging. Extreme Temperature Resilience: Rated for optimal performance from -85°F to 260°F, preventing cracking and degradation.

Rated for optimal performance from -85°F to 260°F, preventing cracking and degradation. Unmatched 3-Year Warranty: An industry-first warranty that guarantees long-term ROI and peace of mind for fleet managers and owner-operators.

An industry-first warranty that guarantees long-term ROI and peace of mind for fleet managers and owner-operators. Maximum Abrasion & Chemical Resistance: Built to resist oil, chemicals, road salt, and UV exposure, drastically extending the service life of the connection.

Built to resist oil, chemicals, road salt, and UV exposure, drastically extending the service life of the connection. Quick & Secure Installation: Streamlines the tractor-to-trailer hookup, reducing labor time and minimizing the risk of improper connections.

"Traditional straight 3-in-1 lines have been a constant source of maintenance headaches and safety risks for fleets," said Phil Ramos, Jr., President and CEO of Philatron Wire and Cable. "With our new Stallion Brand coiled assembly, we have engineered those vulnerabilities out of the equation. By utilizing advanced materials that withstand incredible temperature extremes and wrapping it in a 3-year warranty, we are offering trucking operations a solution that drastically improves uptime, safety, and bottom-line profitability."

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Philatron Wire and Cable is a premier US manufacturer of innovative, high-performance wire and cable products. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and advanced engineering, Philatron serves a diverse range of industries including heavy-duty trucking, military, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing.

The Philatron Stallion Brand 3-in-1 Coiled Assemblies are available immediately for fleet-wide deployment and individual owner-operator upgrades. For more information, technical specifications, or to request a quote contact:

Media Contact: Jonathan Aldecoa, [email protected], (800) 421-3547 PST, Philatron.com

SOURCE Philatron International