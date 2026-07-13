LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a leader in custom cable manufacturing, officially announces the installation of its new state-of-the-art high-heat silicone wire and cable production line. This expansion includes the capability to manufacture specialized silicone tubing. The new line directly supports the rigorous demands of military and industrial sectors requiring extreme thermal and environmental resistance.

Meeting Critical Demands in Harsh Environments

Philatron Expands Manufacturing Capabilities With New High-Heat Silicone Wire And Cable Production Line

Modern military and industrial applications operate under severe conditions. Traditional insulation materials often fail when exposed to extreme temperatures or constant flexing. Philatron's new silicone production line delivers a robust solution, offering wiring and tubing that maintain structural integrity and electrical performance where other materials degrade.

Feature Benefits for Military and Industrial Applications

Silicone-insulated wires and cables provide distinct technical advantages for critical infrastructure, heavy machinery, and defense systems:

Extreme Temperature Resilience: Operates continuously in temperatures ranging from -60°C to over 200°C.

Operates continuously in temperatures ranging from -60°C to over 200°C. High Flexibility: Maintains superior flexibility across its entire temperature range for easy routing in tight spaces.

Maintains superior flexibility across its entire temperature range for easy routing in tight spaces. Chemical and Environmental Resistance: Resists ozone, UV radiation, moisture, oil, and harsh industrial chemicals.

Resists ozone, UV radiation, moisture, oil, and harsh industrial chemicals. Superior Flame Retardancy: Low toxicity and self-extinguishing properties minimize hazards during fire events.

Low toxicity and self-extinguishing properties minimize hazards during fire events. High Dielectric Strength: Provides excellent electrical insulation properties under high-voltage stress.

Provides excellent electrical insulation properties under high-voltage stress. Silicone Tubing Utility: Offers fluid transport options resistant to kinking, heat, and pressure deformation.

Commitment to American Manufacturing

The addition of the silicone extrusion line reinforces Philatron's commitment to vertical integration and strict quality control. By producing silicone wire, cable, and tubing entirely in-house, Philatron ensures full traceability and adherence to strict military standards (MIL-SPEC) and industrial certifications.

"Our investment in this high-heat silicone line represents our dedication to engineering excellence," said Phil Ramos Jr., CEO of Philatron Wire and Cable. "We are empowering our military and industrial partners with American-made components that guarantee reliability in the most punishing environments on earth."

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Philatron Wire and Cable is a premier multi-million dollar California-based manufacturer. For over 40 years, the company has specialized in custom wire and cable solutions, serving the defense, aerospace, trucking, and heavy industrial markets. Philatron is committed to innovative engineering, sustainable practices, and 100% domestic production.

For more information, visit:

Philatron.com

(800) 421-3547 (PST)

SOURCE Philatron International