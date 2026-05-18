Philatron Delivers Shorter Lead Times Through U.S. Manufacturing

Domestic production strengthens supply-chain reliability and project continuity for OEMs and electrical distributors.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable today announced a continued commitment to shorter lead times through U.S. manufacturing, helping customers navigate the ongoing challenges affecting global supply chains. By maintaining production in the United States, Philatron provides greater supply-chain stability, faster turnaround times, and responsive customer support for companies that rely on dependable cable and wire solutions.

Custom Electrical Cables USA Manufacturer

As global logistics disruptions continue to impact manufacturing schedules worldwide, Philatron's U.S.-based production and engineering capabilities enable the company to deliver consistent lead times, clear communication, and flexible production adjustments when customer requirements evolve.

"Shorter lead times require control over the manufacturing process," said Phillip Ramos, Jr., CEO of Philatron Wire and Cable. "By producing in the U.S., we can respond faster, coordinate directly with our customers, and adapt production schedules quickly when project demands change."

Philatron's domestic manufacturing model allows customers, including OEMs, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, military contractors, EV infrastructure developers, heavy-duty fleet operators, and data-center integrators, to benefit from:

Shorter production lead times compared to overseas sourcing

Improved supply-chain reliability through domestic manufacturing

Direct engineering communication for faster technical support

Flexible production scheduling when project requirements change

With certified quality systems including IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015, Philatron continues to support industries that require high-performance extra-flexible large size power cables, retractile cables, EV charging cables, heavy-duty truck cables, military DTL-3432 cables, and specialized power distribution solutions.

By focusing on American manufacturing, engineering collaboration, and reliable delivery, Philatron helps customers maintain operational continuity even during periods of global supply-chain uncertainty.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Philatron Wire and Cable has been a pioneer in American manufacturing for over 52 years producing high-performance wire and cable solutions, including retractile and custom cable systems for demanding applications across industries such as data centers, EV infrastructure, industrial equipment, robotics, military, and transportation systems. By maintaining strategic U.S.-based manufacturing, Philatron is able to support customers with more predictable lead times, responsive engineering coordination, and flexible production scheduling when project requirements evolve. Known for its innovation, engineering expertise, and commitment to quality, Philatron serves customers across transportation, energy, infrastructure, military, and advanced technology sectors, continuing to uphold the highest standards of performance, safety, and reliability as a trusted OEM partner in the global wire and cable industry..

Call Philatron Today!

https://www.philatron.com/ Philatron, Inc. USA: (800) 421-3547 PST

Tammy Ashton, VP of Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE Philatron International