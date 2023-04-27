Philip Bailey's Music is Unity Foundation Announces the Return of "Backstage Soundcheck" Timed to Earth Wind & Fire's 2023 National Tour

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, & Fire, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation , announces the resurgence of "Backstage Soundcheck" timed to select Earth, Wind, & Fire tour dates. "Backstage Soundcheck," was developed for youth aged 18-26, transitioning out of the U.S. foster care system, and engages participants in a behind-the-scenes tour of the variety of roles and careers available in the music industry. Foster youth from San Diego, Phoenix, and Cincinnati will experience concert preparations, a pre-concert soundcheck plus Q&A with Philip Bailey and other Earth, Wind, & Fire tour staff. The inspirational one-day program ends with the opportunity to enjoy the concert. Former foster youth and Music Is Unity Ambassador, Dreion , will make a special appearance as the opening act for EWF during "Backstage Soundcheck" dates set for June 18, 2023 - San Diego CA | Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, June 20, 2023 - Phoenix AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre, and June 28, 2023 Cincinnati OH | PNC Pavilion.

In honor of National Foster Care Month, Music Is Unity will kick off the first annual Power of Unity campaign in collaboration with national non-profit Coaches Vs. Racism. The "Power of Unity campaign" recognizes that together, we have the power to make a difference. MIU raises funds for foster youth and the community partners who serve them. Music Is Unity's "Power of Unity Campaign" will begin on May 8th (also Philip Bailey's birthday) and encourages everyone to support our foster youth throughout the month of May. MIU's special month of fundraising challenges everyone to give to help the most vulnerable youth who need our support as they reach adulthood. In addition, MIU will team with the influential Black and women-owned Baltimore based Mess in a Bottle t-shirt company to create a special t-shirt to commemorate Foster Care Awareness month. From May 8th through June 30th, Mess in a Bottle will donate a portion of the proceeds from all custom MIU "message" t-shirt and merchandise sales to the cause.

To purchase a Music Is Unity t-shirt please visit messinabottle.com

To donate or for more information please visit musicisunity.org

