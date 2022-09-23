Philip DeBerard IV Awarded Best Personal Injury Attorney on the Treasure Coast of Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida TCPalm, the digital news site for Treasure Coast Newspapers, has recently named Philip DeBerard IV the Best Personal Injury Attorney in the Treasure Coast based on readers' votes. This survey, conducted in June 2022, was part of the news site's "Best of the Best" Official Community Choice Awards. Readers voted on their most trusted local businesses in various industries such as restaurants, retail stores, and more.

In personal injury law, Mr. DeBerard and his law firm Philip DeBerard, Injury Attorney have consistently earned top ratings from both clients and professional organizations. Some of their accolades include the "Top 40 Under 40" Award from the National Trial Lawyers and being Best Car Accident Lawyer in Port St. Lucie by Expertise.com.

"I can't say enough good things about this office! Philip is such a hands on, honest, and reasonable guy; the type of lawyer you want on your side to fight for and protect you. He has answers to anything you throw at him. He never forgets about the little guy and truly fights to make things fair," said a recent former client about the firm.

DeBerard's legal representation has led to numerous successes on the behalf of injured Floridians. Some of the firm's recent notable wins include a $4.6 Million recovery after a motorcycle accident, a $2.6 million recovery due to medical malpractice, a $2 million recovery due to a truck accident, and recently a client recovery of 850% of the insurance policy limits.

In addition to their legal practice, the law firm has supported more than 40 nonprofits, charities, foundations, and community groups in Florida. Among these are Habitat for Humanity, the Rotary Club of Okeechobee, Tykes & Teens and the Children's Home Society.

With DeBerard's top-notch results and active community involvement, it's no surprise to many in the Treasure Coast that he's won this recent award.

DeBerard himself is humbled by it. "It's incredible to know that the community you love so much also trusts you back," he said. "My team and I are locals. I grew up in Stuart, and I can't imagine any other way of using my abilities than to give back to this community that has nurtured me. So being given this award, I feel deeply honored and grateful."

About Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney

The law firm of Philip DeBerard, Injury Attorney handles car crashes, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, medical malpractice, slip and falls, and other types of injury cases. The firm serves The Treasure Coast, Okeechobee and South Florida with offices in Stuart, Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach, Okeechobee, Vero Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach. To learn more call 1-800-299-8878 or visit https://www.flainjurylawyer.com/.

