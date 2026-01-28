Philip Eklem Promoted to Partner at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) has announced the promotion of Philip Eklem to Partner, effective January 1, 2026.

Philip Eklem

Eklem focuses his practice on patent litigation in U.S. district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). With a background in mechanical engineering and extensive experience before the ITC, federal district courts, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Eklem has successfully represented clients across a wide range of industries, including cloud storage, consumer electronics, medical devices, and blockchain technologies.

"Phil's technical expertise and strategic approach to patent litigation have made him an invaluable asset to our team," said Christine Lehman, Managing Partner of RJLF's D.C. office. "His ability to navigate complex cases and help our team secure landmark victories underscores the caliber of talent we cultivate at RJLF. We are thrilled to welcome him to the partnership."

Notably, Eklem played a pivotal role in securing a $673 million total award for Kove IO against Amazon Web Services, one of the largest patent verdicts of the decade. He also contributed to an $84 million willful patent infringement verdict for Cirba against VMware and a $27 million verdict for Droplets against Yahoo.

Before joining RJLF, Eklem honed his skills at Finnegan and began his career as a patent examiner at the USPTO. He holds a J.D. from Georgetown University and a B.S.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is a national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. Visit reichmanjorgensen.com to learn more.

Contact :

Jennifer Estremera

[email protected]

(650) 623.1407

SOURCE Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP